Let’s see why it’s becoming harder to get.

5, 10 and 20 cent coins disappear.

Coins disappear from 5, 10 and 20 cents: Let’s see why it has become so difficult to get. The newspaper NewspaperIt mentioned the reasons in its electronic edition.

Just as happened a few years ago with 1 and 2 cent coins, such as the medium sizeMany complaints come from citizens who use i monetary, who increasingly report difficulty to get I just stay in the shops, As coins smaller than the euro are not available.

The reasons are as follows.

1) More and more people are using i Electronic payments, It is a practice that greatly reduces the need to carry coins with you and put them in your wallet at most. low value banknotesThese coins are not returned to circulation, but literally remain. farm In Italian homes, this has led to a phenomenon known as “saving”.

2) To produce it you need to: high cost, well above its nominal value. Some EU member states have seriously considered the possibility. exclude Theirs completely production, In order to save on minting costs.

3) Inflation has dealt a severe blow to purchasing power From any low-value currency. Prices are often rounded to a round number, making their use unnecessary and consumers preferring to use 1-2 euro notes or coins.

In light of this, they note bad mood Not only for customers, but also Shop owners, With longer waiting times at checkout. And finally also Banks They are preparing for a possible farewell to these coins, as they become increasingly difficult to find.