Let’s forget hairspray, straighteners, and curling irons because styling hair takes very little time with these haircuts suitable for the 30s and 50s

June 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Samson Paul June 13, 2022

Summer is coming and famous hairdressers have prepared haircuts that will literally conquer the beaches. From San Diego to Miami, San Tropez to Ibiza, and Rimini to Porto Cervo, these are now the sovereign’s summer cuts. After spring where we’ve seen so much hesitation when it comes to hairstyles, summer seems to agree with all the experts. In fact, we recorded how the spring mixer stole the podium in Bob Heartthrop straight from the ’90s. Heavy eruptions dominated the April and May magazines. Now, with these summer haircuts, you won’t need stressful styling sessions. The design is very simple but not left to chance. So let’s see the guidelines for summer hairstyles 2022 and how we can always be in order in a few steps.

First we need to talk about the bob because the helmet goes long and goes up to the collarbone. It may seem counterproductive for the hot season, adding inches to the classic under-ear bob but in reality it isn’t. The Helmet The short has more styling while the shoulder length allows us to gather hair for eg swimming. Plus, laying down the look and making sure the look makeovers is very easy. Foam handle or styling spray, which helps us by tightening the locks with our hands, allows us to give a slightly wavy look. The desired effect is somewhat disheveled as if we were just by the sea.

The edge I see, I don’t see

Bangs continue to appear on catwalks and fashion magazines but are no longer as intense as last season. These are some strands that fall gently on the forehead. This solution is ideal for not accentuating small wrinkles around the eyes. However, at the same time, they help us hide the expression lines on the forehead. How do you manage it in the design phase? This tip should not bulge but fall automatically on the forehead. During the drying stage, it will only take a few seconds with a hair dryer with a diffuser from top to bottom.

shaggy effect

For summer 2022, suggested cuts are shag and mixie as well as long bobs as we’ve seen. Curly hair has scaling along the entire length of the hair but really starts above the ears. In this way, the top is given a natural volume without the need for support with curls or waves. Also in this case, the design is very simple: drying with the diffuser upside down. On the other hand, the mix is ​​a mixture of two-piece items like bob and pixie. In this case we will have a short cut above and longer up to the shoulders at the nape of the neck. Let’s forget about hairspray, straighteners, curling irons, even in this case, it is enough to comb with a spider brush always with the head down.

Enough with a blonde tint or balayage, the effect of the color that went crazy for summer 2022 renews us even after the age of 50

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know our readers’ habits of using tools, ingredients and products for personal care. For this reason it is recommended to take the utmost care and care with tools, ingredients and products commonly used for personal care and makeup. In any case, it is highly recommended that you read the warnings Related to this article and the responsibilities of the author. over here”)

