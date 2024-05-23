“Let’s double the number of senators for life.” Massive action by the Left against the post of Prime Minister

On top of that Screened Opposition parties unite and erect barricades in the name of protecting the identity of the Senate. Senators for life, who wants more than what is included in the current law to be repealed. The constitutional reform on the direct election of the prime minister proposed by the Meloni government, once the amendment to the charter is approved, the president can no longer appoint citizens “ He explained the homeland for the highest merits in social, scientific, artistic and literary fields “As Article 59 of the Constitution states, today has become an opportunity for the centre-left to stage a show of sorts in the rooms of the Palazzo Madama.Eradication Senators for life.

Here, parliamentarians from the Democratic Party, 5 Star Movement and the Green-Left Alliance waved a copy of the constitution. Tensions escalated further when President Ignacio La Ruza decided to annex the vote Opposition amendments Similar content about the number of senators for life. “ We use a common sense rule – Responding to the protests, a second state official said – There are several amendments to increase the number of senators for life “. It is this element that reveals the true intentions of the Red Assembly: the parties of the so-called “broad field” do not want to abolish this institution, but they want the number of permanent members in the Palazzo. Doubled.

“Amendment Proposal No. 1.23 to DDL No. 935” was deposited in the chamber and signed by 27 delegates. Pd In fact it reads verbatim: “ In Article 59, the second paragraph is replaced by the following: ‘The President of the Republic may appoint senators for life up to ten citizens who have distinguished the country for the highest merits in the social, scientific, artistic and literary fields’. “. Moreover, regarding amendments that are very similar to each other, No. 1.1007 of De Cristofaro, Cucci, Aurora Florida and Magni (all Avs) states that the head of state can appoint senators for life.” Up to ten cities and towns “: and to underline that touch Politically correct Can never disappear from the left. Both proposals were rejected in the House.

Su X (ex-Twitter) on Unlog Lucio Mallon Bringing the number of lifetime senators of the Fratelli d’Italia from 5 to 10 means ironically pointing to the fact that they will represent 5% of the total members elected in the Palazzo Madama, without considering the former presidents of the Republic: “ Given that Voters won’t vote for themThey expect many senators for life with a strength equal to that of a party with more than 1 million votes. “, writes the FdI MP. After the amendment by the Greens and the Left became public, Malan took things further: “ In the last elections, the Avs got 972 thousand votes, got 3 senators. In short: they want the unelected to be 3 times their electorate.



Defenders of Democracy“.