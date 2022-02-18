Letizia of Spain, a fairy tale in leather dress and high-heeled shoes







Spanish Letizia, passion for leather clothing

Letizia Spain Conclude the week’s commitments between the military. For the occasion, she opted for an original but recycled look that enhances her perfect body shape: leggings and a fringed jacket. A true masterpiece of design that will take your breath away.

Letizia Spain She faced court duties alone, and her husband Philip remains positive and thus remains in solitude by suspending all events in which he would have been involved.

Spain’s Letizia runs the monarchy on its own

La Reina showed that she knew how to get by even without the king and was a perfect host during the weekly attendance at the palace where Show off your alluring red outfit.

The last engagement you see between soldiers to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Army Orphans Council. The appointment is at the San Fernando Barracks in Madrid where Dona Letizia has the opportunity to meet with representatives of the charity associated with the Ministry of Defense.

Letizia di Spagna, the panty you wear just like this

La Reina appeared with a look that surprised everyone a little. Perhaps he was expected to wear clothes that somehow appealed to The military uniform Instead, she opted for a rock-solid-style suit that had nothing to do with complacency and formality. But it fully expresses its original and aggressive taste that characterizes it. Although telling the truth, as is his custom, Recycled outfit.

Leticia has worn a very special jacket before Carolina Herrera, a blue long-sleeved, slim-fitting dress coat in lilac and white tweed with fringe throughout. This dress is from the Fall Winter 2015 collection but was first worn by Rina in 2018 during a business meeting with the Integra Foundation.

She paired her dress coat with a skin-tight pair (His real duty which he often re-suggests), dark blue, from the side of the uterus, which enhanced her lean and muscular legs. To add more momentum to her personality, she opted for Magrit heels which she paired with a Carolina Herrera bag, model Baret.

Makeup and hair follow a naturalistic style, and even the jewelry is simple: yellow gold hoop ears and her ring by Karen Hallam.