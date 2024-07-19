Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
Entertainment

Leorni and Di Martino have been promoted.

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Introduce yourself today in Naples Rai times. the heresy For the upcoming TV season there are many and certainly big ones. In particular, those that the protagonist himself has already revealed on social networks. Stefano De Martino hosts “Affari Tui”.which marks De Martino’s first appearance on Rayono.

Another novelty, from an experimental perspective, would be Game show “Who can beat us?” hosted by Marco Llorniwho will also host the year-end show. “Who Can Beat Us?” is the first TV game show where the studio audience will have the opportunity to challenge a team of six champions from the world of television, entertainment and sports in a light-hearted atmosphere.

Another novelty is 46. Monte Carlo Circus Festivalwhich will be hosted by Serena Autieri on December 27 and January 2 for the first time. On Raiuno, not on Raitre.

From September, the protagonists of the events on Friday and Saturday will be confirmed: they will be Carlo Conti, artistic director of Sanremo 2025, who directs the “Tale e Quale Show” and Mille Carlucci with “Dancing with the Stars”. Also confirmed is Antonella Clerici with The Voice Kids.

with regard to Fantasy and TV serieswill broadcast Rayono “Sicily Black”It is an award-winning series directed by Paolo Genovese and starring Miriam Leon and Michele Riondino. Also on Raiuno in prime time is the fourth season of Morgan Detective Genial.

See also  "When he was with Diana del Buffalo..."
Previous article
Goodbye freeze-dried astronaut food. In space you can eat a good plate of pasta.
Lorelei Reese
Lorelei Reese
"Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru."

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

© News Net Nebraska