Leorni and Di Martino have been promoted.

Introduce yourself today in Naples Rai times. the heresy For the upcoming TV season there are many and certainly big ones. In particular, those that the protagonist himself has already revealed on social networks. Stefano De Martino hosts “Affari Tui”.which marks De Martino’s first appearance on Rayono.

Another novelty, from an experimental perspective, would be Game show “Who can beat us?” hosted by Marco Llorniwho will also host the year-end show. “Who Can Beat Us?” is the first TV game show where the studio audience will have the opportunity to challenge a team of six champions from the world of television, entertainment and sports in a light-hearted atmosphere.

Another novelty is 46. Monte Carlo Circus Festivalwhich will be hosted by Serena Autieri on December 27 and January 2 for the first time. On Raiuno, not on Raitre.

From September, the protagonists of the events on Friday and Saturday will be confirmed: they will be Carlo Conti, artistic director of Sanremo 2025, who directs the “Tale e Quale Show” and Mille Carlucci with “Dancing with the Stars”. Also confirmed is Antonella Clerici with The Voice Kids.

with regard to Fantasy and TV serieswill broadcast Rayono “Sicily Black”It is an award-winning series directed by Paolo Genovese and starring Miriam Leon and Michele Riondino. Also on Raiuno in prime time is the fourth season of Morgan Detective Genial.