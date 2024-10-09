Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Leonardo Bonucci is at J|medical, but not at Juve. He will run the London Marathon

Despite rumors that he could be among the free agents to replace the injured Bremer, Leo is just looking forward to being fit for his new passion.

Visits to J|medical were made by Leonardo Bonucci. He has been granted sporting eligibility and… No, Continassa is not expected to sign a new contract with Juventus. Even if he is ready to put on his boots again, this time football has nothing to do with it. After retiring from football (he hasn’t looked back!), the former Juventus defender has unleashed his new passion: running. Thus, he is preparing for the London Marathon scheduled for next April: the medical visits were useful in obtaining the necessary certificates to complete the registration among the participants. He will also come close to Italy in the Torino Half Marathon.

Will Bonucci return to Juventus?

All this is happening while Juve wonders about alternative solutions to Gleison Bremer’s injury: partly because of the case of Szczesny, who has retraced his steps after announcing his retirement from football (signing for Barcelona), and partly because of Leo’s deep knowledge of Juventus. A video of the visits to J|medical, posted on social media, started circulating rumors that would have led to Bonucci being added to the list of absentees to be considered for a sensational return to Juventus. There is nothing current in the life of the former No. 19, who returned to the books a few months ago to become a coach and thus experience football in a different way than in the past. If anything, Bonucci’s third black-and-white life will be on the bench: but that will be another story.

2024 Great Forest Park Midwest Balloon Race

