Leo: “Agreed, no extension.” Renovation Bonus, Maybe Save 50% on First Homes – News

Extending the deadlines for reconciliation with creditors “cannot be done.” He says so Vice Minister of Economy Maurizio Liu Stressing that “the budget law must be approved and all clear and confirmed data must be provided by October 31, and this is the reason why an extension is not technically possible.” “Everything is related to the timing of presenting the budget law to the Council of Ministers and approving it – he explains – and then in the parliamentary stages.” That is why this date must unfortunately remain constant.”

He adds: “The Ministry, the Revenue Agency and Soji carried out a very important operation because on the 14th of this month, all incomes were rebuilt, everything they had to pay them.” “If it were up to us – explains Deputy Economy Minister Maurizio Liu – we would like to grant an indefinite extension of the agreement. We are always well aware of the needs of professionals and companies, but it is objectively impossible to make any extension agreement, because if we exceed the time we find ourselves unable Managing a critical stage. He adds: “We are facing Europe, which we must provide evidence of its seriousness.” He confirms: “On Monday, October 14, all data and conditions for committing to private repentance will be in all taxpayers’ drawers.” “We are well aware of the difficulties that professionals face in these times – he stresses – but we must all extend a helping hand.” “In everyone’s tax drawer – Liu continues – there will be the whole situation from 2018 to 2022 of presenting the membership proposal to taxpayers.” “As soon as we took office – he continues – 28 million tax bills arrived at taxpayers’ homes. We said: ‘This can’t be done, let’s make a truce’ and we did it.” He concludes by saying: “The reform began with the financial truce, and I am confident that by August we will be able to complete everything that needs to be accomplished. Everything is possible.” (

“I think we can go back to 50% off first home renovations, Without making commitments and in accordance with available resources, but I do not promise anything.” With these words, the Deputy Minister responded to a question about the possibility of restoring the 50% deduction, which expires this year, dropping to 36%.

Giorgetti: Sacrifices for bankers? This is not blasphemy



“There has been great controversy and distortion of facts about the history of the sacrifices: I told a meeting of bankers and financiers that everyone must make sacrifices, including them. It didn’t sound like blasphemy to me. This generated incredible controversy, but in front of an audience of bankers I was repeating exactly the same thingThis was stated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti who was interviewed via video link at the FdI event “Make Italy Grow Together”.

“I’ve been in the opposition for many years, and it’s great to be in the opposition, but whoever is in government is responsible for doing things. We cut taxes,” he added, recalling cutting the wedge: “We did that, we did that.” Now make it structural, let’s respond with the facts.” The Minister then explained that “Tuesday 15 is the date on which we have to send the Dpb to the European Commission, and the Council of Ministers will approve it. By October 20, we will be able to present the “maneuver” that will take place this year. “It starts in the room.”

“There will be gods too,” he added in the gambit Adjustments to income, in quotes for those who deserve itBut you will see that individuals and companies have nothing to fear. “When we came to government, we found a country with enormous potential but that came from exceptional situations, first Covid and then post-Covid, a somewhat numb period due to measures and attitudes that certainly boosted consumption and the economy from super bonus to citizen income but brought public finances to a state of Of chaos in 2022: The path to healthy public finances has begun. “The other factor is that even the legendary spread, which is a symptom of the government’s credibility, has dropped by 100 points,” he added.

Finally, Giorgetti stressed that “it will be a balanced maneuver that will also silence all these inflated and ambiguous disagreements that we have witnessed in recent days, which are part of the political debate but circumvent the problem.” “Our main goal was to confirm the reduction in the tax and contribution wedge: we will be able to do that, we will make it structural. I remember that for an income of 35 thousand euros, it meant an average saving of 100 euros per person per month: which We haven’t seen him much of the time, and we will continue the policy of taking care of the family and children, because The issue of birth rate and demographic winter is one of the problems of this countryAnd also from an economic standpoint and in terms of maintaining order. We will make cuts, big cuts, that is, we will make the ministries and public bodies make sacrifices – if no one is insulted -.” He added.

“We wrote in the PSB that we will harmonize tariffs, and we must do so for European obligations on diesel, which are environmentally harmful subsidies. We did not write ‘let’s increase’, we wrote ‘let’s agree’, because we will do it.” Reducing gasoline tariffs and increasing diesel duties, but gradually with an effect that will not be practically noticeable. He added that the carriers had nothing to do with the matter at all, because the carriers, who rose up to go after the carriers who were relying on this, have a dedicated subsidy that is not affected by this type of alignment.”

