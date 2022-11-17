November 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lemon pesticide alert: Which ones to cross off your shopping list

Karen Hines November 17, 2022 2 min read

Some types of lemons may contain toxic substances in them and pose a serious danger to our health.

Lemons are fruits that are not lacking in the homes of many Italian families. Used as a spice or to make delicious smoothies, they are often bought without much attention or perhaps for their seemingly healthy appearance. However, appearances can often be deceiving, and choosing the right lemon is not always a simple process and should be taken lightly. In fact, according to the latest news, some varieties appear to be full of pesticides, and therefore potentially toxic to humans. That’s why it can be helpful to know which lemons to cross off our shopping list.

Lemon Pesticide Alert – canva

In general, buying fruits and vegetables is a process that should not be taken lightly. This is, above all, because, despite appearances, we can come across products full of harmful substances that are completely detrimental to our health. Specifically, there are some lemons that should be completely eliminated from our shopping list because they are high in pesticides.

Therefore, it is advisable to pay maximum attention above all to the indications on the labels. It is not uncommon to find lemons on supermarket shelves that have “inedible peel” or “inedible peel” on the label. In this case, we could be dealing with a product rich in pesticides, and therefore potentially toxic. In fact, with the aim of making citrus fruits beautiful and more attractive, they are treated with chemical products based on antifungals, insecticides and anti-mildew. However, unfortunately, these substances not only stay on the shell but manage to penetrate into the core. Therefore, even if we have to wash or even peel the peel, we are still at risk.

See also  In Fermi a new course of study: the four-year scientific high school with the title of Biomedicine is underway

Obviously, the first precaution is not to buy lemons that have the words “inedible peel” on their label. Also, it is best to stay away from the perfect looking lemons and the expensive ones.

pesticides in lemons
Pesticides in lemons – canva

In conclusion, the advice is to opt for organic products that are handled without a shadow of a doubt according to high quality standards. Organic lemons certainly have the disadvantage of being more expensive, but the important thing is that these fruits are not treated with chemicals, and thanks to their high content of nutritional values, they contribute greatly to the well-being of our body.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Cesena The clash over Serra’s house flares up: art demands space

November 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stoves and Stoves: A Great Danger to Human Health and the Environment, Sima Warning

November 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

EX CLAUDIA IN APRILIA: The space given to an association that helps poor families

November 16, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Over the weekend, a hurricane between Saturday and Sunday will cause bad weather, but not for everyone; Details » ILMETEO.it

November 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Dryer, savings guaranteed with this simple trick: Your bill drops dramatically

November 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Luca Pieteri, Professor of Amici to 12 cycles of chemotherapy: how they are reduced today

November 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Lemon pesticide alert: Which ones to cross off your shopping list

November 17, 2022 Karen Hines