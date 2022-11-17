Lemon pesticide alert: Which ones to cross off your shopping list

Some types of lemons may contain toxic substances in them and pose a serious danger to our health.

Lemons are fruits that are not lacking in the homes of many Italian families. Used as a spice or to make delicious smoothies, they are often bought without much attention or perhaps for their seemingly healthy appearance. However, appearances can often be deceiving, and choosing the right lemon is not always a simple process and should be taken lightly. In fact, according to the latest news, some varieties appear to be full of pesticides, and therefore potentially toxic to humans. That’s why it can be helpful to know which lemons to cross off our shopping list.

In general, buying fruits and vegetables is a process that should not be taken lightly. This is, above all, because, despite appearances, we can come across products full of harmful substances that are completely detrimental to our health. Specifically, there are some lemons that should be completely eliminated from our shopping list because they are high in pesticides.

Therefore, it is advisable to pay maximum attention above all to the indications on the labels. It is not uncommon to find lemons on supermarket shelves that have “inedible peel” or “inedible peel” on the label. In this case, we could be dealing with a product rich in pesticides, and therefore potentially toxic. In fact, with the aim of making citrus fruits beautiful and more attractive, they are treated with chemical products based on antifungals, insecticides and anti-mildew. However, unfortunately, these substances not only stay on the shell but manage to penetrate into the core. Therefore, even if we have to wash or even peel the peel, we are still at risk.

Obviously, the first precaution is not to buy lemons that have the words “inedible peel” on their label. Also, it is best to stay away from the perfect looking lemons and the expensive ones.

In conclusion, the advice is to opt for organic products that are handled without a shadow of a doubt according to high quality standards. Organic lemons certainly have the disadvantage of being more expensive, but the important thing is that these fruits are not treated with chemicals, and thanks to their high content of nutritional values, they contribute greatly to the well-being of our body.