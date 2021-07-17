Left on the money? Billionaire Bezos enters the world of fashion and will go to space on Tuesday

billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson They are the newest champions in the new age of space racing, joined by SpaceX’s Elon Musk. Next Tuesday (20) founder Amazon (e Until recently CEO) to space in person, in his company’s spaceship blue origin.

Musk is the most established technology, having made several launches to the International Space Station (International Space Station) with NASA and Internet satellites Excellent connection, but she was not in space. Briton Branson was with Virgin Galactic The first three have arrived, last Sunday – but only at the maximum, at an altitude of 86 km “only”. Bezos Doubts about this result He plans to travel more than 100 kilometers.

The three billionaires have invested a lot of time and money in space exploration. Bezosrichest man in the world He recently left the executive role of Amazon, a company he founded in his garage to dedicate himself to more noble and entertaining causes, such as space conquest and philanthropy.

How will the trip be?

The system used by Blue Origin is similar to that of SpaceX. A reusable rocket, called the New Shepard, will launch a manned capsule capable of accommodating up to six people. The capsule detaches from the rocket – which will land independently on a base on Earth – and rotates for a short time, floats for about three minutes, then returns with the help of three large parachutes.

This will be the company’s 16th flight, but the first with passengers. they will be:

Damon E panic It will be young and old who will enter the space in history.

In 1960, Wally Funk was part of the Mercury 13 program, a group of qualified women who could be the first NASA astronauts. But they were rejected because of their gender. Now, Funk will finally fulfill his dream.

how to watch

The new Shepherd will take off next Tuesday (20), at 10:00 (GMT), if there are no setbacks, from the Blue Origin facilities, in Texas (USA). Everything will be broadcast live starting at 8:30 am On the company’s website.

space tourism

The method Virgin Galatic used is different, bringing Branson and five employees into space. It began with the takeoff of a dual-body spaceplane, SpaceShipTwo, carrying the VSS Unity spacecraft between them.

Reaching an altitude of 15 km, the pilots launched the spacecraft and returned the aircraft to the base. Then VSS Unity unleashed its enormous power and ascended almost vertically to the edge of space.

The ship took about five minutes of weightless passion to land and land smoothly like an airplane.

This type of technology, while less ambitious, is pioneering and more suitable for tourists. So much so that Virgin Galactic plans to start offering commercial suborbital flights next year. About 600 tickets have already been sold, including those of Elon Musk and Wally Funk.