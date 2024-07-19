“Leclerc’s race was compromised by strategy, we cannot be complacent”

From 1st and 4th on the grid to 4th and 6th at the checkered flag 2023 US Grand Prix. A largely negative result for Ferrariwho missed out on a potential podium by making a mistake with pole strategy for Charles Leclerc (who collapsed to sixth) and losing some important points to Mercedes in the race for second place in the constructors’ world championship.





“There are regrets, when you start from pole you can’t be happy with fourth. For Sainz it went well, for Leclerc it wasn’t. We followed the direction of the pitstops, which compromised his race with strategy.“The Red Team manager admits, Frederic Vasseur To the Sky Sports microphones after the Texas game.

On the process that led to the choice of differentiating between the riders’ strategy in the Grand Prix: “It was a joint decision, it was one of the options before the race. Maybe the numbers weren’t the best, we have to improve on that. We can’t be happy, we failed to get a clear picture of the race“

USA GP F1 2023 Video Highlights: Verstappen fire, Leclerc and Sainz defend with Ferraris

“We had to have a clear strategy, we didn’t make up our minds and made the wrong decision. We were confident we could do better than Sprint, and Charles managed the tyres well today.“,” Vasseur concludes his talk about today’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Photo: Alexio De Marco