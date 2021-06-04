June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics - OA Sport

LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt June 4, 2021 2 min read

Once his playoffs ended, with the Los Angeles Lakers leaving the scene in the first round at the hands of the Phoenix Suns 4-2, It’s time for LeBron James for future projects. But this does not include those related to the Tokyo Olympics, who announced that he wanted to jump. There are many reasons behind the decision not to join Team USA.

The number 23 of the Lakers also conveys it in his own way: “No, I think I’ll be playing Tune Squad this summer. I wasn’t very lucky with the Suns team, but I’m focusing my attention on Goon Squad in JulyThe reference is Space Jam 2, the movie that follows the landmark movie Michael Jordan co-stars with, and will be released on July 16 in US cinemas (and apparently, in September in Italy). Nor should he underestimate his ankle problems, which did not fully heal after his injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James has competed in the Olympics three times, with bronze in Athens 2004, gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. The Tokyo edition, postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid-19, will start on July 23.

In this sense, American basketball has released a huge long list, which will inevitably be reduced to 12 players near the five circles event, which clearly sees the American team with all the odds in its favour. Of course, it remains to be seen progress in the NBA playoffs, which could award or withdraw Olympic Superstars.

Photo: La Presse

READ  Athletics: Farewell to Lee Evans, Black Hat Champion of Mexico '68

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Betting and combating the manipulation of sports competitions, Calvi (Glamz): “In June our monitoring activities will focus on Europeans and the Copa America”

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Roland Garros, today’s results: Federer and Djokovic in the third round

June 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Honda V4 engine patent. Sometimes V2 – News

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Andrea Cerioli angry at the untouchables, Valentina Faris burst into tears

June 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

4 more areas in the white area from Monday. Today, 2557 new infections and 73 deaths

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics – OA Sport

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt