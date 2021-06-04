LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics – OA Sport

Once his playoffs ended, with the Los Angeles Lakers leaving the scene in the first round at the hands of the Phoenix Suns 4-2, It’s time for LeBron James for future projects. But this does not include those related to the Tokyo Olympics, who announced that he wanted to jump. There are many reasons behind the decision not to join Team USA.

The number 23 of the Lakers also conveys it in his own way: “No, I think I’ll be playing Tune Squad this summer. I wasn’t very lucky with the Suns team, but I’m focusing my attention on Goon Squad in JulyThe reference is Space Jam 2, the movie that follows the landmark movie Michael Jordan co-stars with, and will be released on July 16 in US cinemas (and apparently, in September in Italy). Nor should he underestimate his ankle problems, which did not fully heal after his injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James has competed in the Olympics three times, with bronze in Athens 2004, gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. The Tokyo edition, postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid-19, will start on July 23.

In this sense, American basketball has released a huge long list, which will inevitably be reduced to 12 players near the five circles event, which clearly sees the American team with all the odds in its favour. Of course, it remains to be seen progress in the NBA playoffs, which could award or withdraw Olympic Superstars.

Photo: La Presse