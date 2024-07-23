Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Sports. Olympics: LeBron James will be the flag bearer for the United States of America

LeBron James will be the standard-bearer for the men’s team in the United States.

Lakers star: “It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this world stage.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and NBA star LeBron James will be the standard-bearer for the United States men at the Paris Olympics, the United States Olympic Committee (USOPC) announced.

At 39 years old and in his fourth Olympics, James will be the first basketball player to lead an athlete delegation to the Games.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this world stage, especially at this moment that unites the world,” LeBron commented. “For a boy from Akron like me, this responsibility means everything not only on a personal level, but also to my family. For my entire city, my teammates, all the Olympians, and all the people across the country who dream big, sports have the power to unite, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment in this way.” Tomorrow, the USOC will announce the women’s flag bearer.

LeBron James

Olympic Games

