LeBron James, United States Flag Bearer

The news is official: LeBron James will be the flag bearer for the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a decision that represents a historic moment not only for American basketball, but for the entire Olympic movement. The 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star, who has already won two Olympic golds and one bronze, will carry the Stars and Stripes along the River Seine during the opening ceremony. The announcement was greeted with enthusiasm by athletes, fans and sports enthusiasts around the world.

The choice of LeBron James as the standard-bearer is no coincidence. The role is traditionally reserved for figures who embody the Olympic values ​​of friendship, respect and excellence. LeBron has proven time and time again that he lives up to these expectations. His career has been filled with success not only on the court, but also off it, through his many charitable initiatives and his commitment to social justice. Being the first men’s basketball player in U.S. history to lead the athletes’ parade in the Opening Ceremony is an achievement that reflects his extraordinary journey.

Paris will be LeBron James’ fourth Olympic Games. After a bronze medal in Athens 2004 and golds in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, James is preparing for another Olympic adventure with the goal of winning another gold. “It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this world stage, especially at this moment that unites the world,” LeBron said, expressing his pride and emotion for the role entrusted to him.

Another basketball icon, Steph Curry, endorsed LeBron’s candidacy as a standard-bearer, highlighting in a video message how James has exemplified excellence on and off the court since 2004.

