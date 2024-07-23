LeBron James selected as U.S. men’s flag bearer at Paris 2024

The U.S. team announced that four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, 39, will compete in his fourth Olympic basketball tournament, but his first since 2012.

“It is an incredible honor to represent the United States on this world stage, especially at a time when it can unite the entire world,” James said in a statement Monday.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything, not just to me, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, other Olympians, and so many people across the country with great aspirations.

“Sport has the power to unite us all and I am proud to be part of this important moment.”

Its counterpart, which will also carry the flag on a barge alongside the boats carrying all the other teams up the Seine, will be announced in front of 300,000 spectators on Tuesday.

James and his standard-bearer counterpart were selected by votes from other athletes on Team USA.