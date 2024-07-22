LeBron James is the flag bearer at the Games for the United States

The Lakers legend, in his fourth Olympics, will lead Team USA in the opening ceremony

Journalist July 22 – 1.44 p.m – Milano



America has chosen LeBron James. The 39-year-old basketball superstar will carry the Stars and Stripes flag at the Olympics’ opening ceremony along the Seine, with a companion to be announced tomorrow. “To be chosen by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor and respect for LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport,” said Sarah Hirschland, a top official at the U.S. Olympic Committee.

LeBron — The Olympics in Paris will be LeBron’s fourth after bronze in Athens 2004 and gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. At age 39, James became the first men’s basketball player in American history to lead an athletic streak. At the opening ceremony of the Games. “It’s an incredible honor to represent America on this global stage, especially in a moment that brings the world together – commented LeBron, who will be playing in the final friendly preparation for tonight’s 5-Ring Tournament in London. For an Akron boy like me, this responsibility is not only personal, but for my family, my entire city, my It has big dreams for the team, for all the Olympic athletes, and for all the people across the country. Sport has the power to unite, and I’m proud to be a part of such an important moment.”

Steph Curry pushed forward LeBron's nomination to the All-American team in a video message that underscored how James has excelled both on and off the court since 2004. The Lakers star made the first move for Team USA to arrive in Paris with an NBA star-studded group aiming to capture a fifth straight Olympic gold. In France, he and Kevin Durant will join Carmelo Anthony in 4 Olympics, the most among basketball players. James has scored 273 points in three games so far. After a friendly with Germany, the U.S. team will move on Wednesday to Lille, home of the Olympic tournament's group stage: it will debut on Sunday against Serbia in a group that includes South Sudan and Puerto Rico.