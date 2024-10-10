Lebanon, attack on UNIFIL bases, Italy’s opposition to Israel. Meloni: ‘It’s unacceptable’ – News

The Italian government formally protested to the Israeli authorities and firmly reiterated that what was happening near the UNIFIL team’s site was unacceptable. And for this reason, the government, through the defense minister, summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy. This is what we read in a memo from Palazzo Sigi, in which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with General Messina, commander of the western sector of the Jubilee Mission.

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, in a conversation with UNIFIL Mission’s Western Sector Commander, General Messina, received an update on the work and situation of our team engaged in Lebanon, after headquarters and two Italian bases. The outposts were hit by Israeli army fire. We read it in a note from Palazzo Sigi. Meloni, who has been in regular contact with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Croceto and closely followed developments, expressed his strong personal and governmental closeness to our troops currently deployed in Lebanon. Bilateral Mbil task.

UN in Lebanon Paris and Rome will bring together European countries contributing to UNIFIL after the Israeli military opened fire on three sites of the mission. This was announced by the French Ministry of Defense.

The meeting, which will be held through video conferencing, was decided during a conversation between French minister Sébastien Lecorne and Italian Guido Croceto, Next week, scheduled on a specific date. Apart from France and Italy, the other European countries contributing to UNIFIL are Spain and Ireland.

From Madrid he strongly condemned the attack. “Israel has an obligation to protect UN peacekeepers.” He mentions this in X Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez. The Iberian government expressed its “strongest condemnation” of the attacks on UNIFIL bases in Lebanon, in which two Indonesian peacekeepers were wounded. Alvarez reports that “the Spanish players are fine” and there are no injuries. The Defense Ministry said 49 Spanish soldiers were among the positions attacked today. The 621 soldiers — most of the group deployed to Lebanon — are stationed at the Miguel de Cervantes base in Marjaon.

Crocetto Summons Israeli Ambassador: ‘Intolerable Episodes’



“These incidents are intolerable and must be carefully and decisively avoided. For these reasons I protested to my Israeli representative and the Israeli Ambassador to Italy. This morning I sent formal information to the United Nations Reiterate the unacceptability of what is happening in South Lebanon and ensure that it is comprehensive and constructive Italy’s cooperation in all military efforts is aimed at improving the situation and restoring international law. The security of the Italian soldiers stationed in Lebanon is an absolute priority for me and the entire Italian government, so that the Italian peacekeepers continue to mediate and support peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region”, said the Minister of Defense. Guido Crocetto.

“Yesterday, in the evening, regular IDF soldiers neutralized some components of the video surveillance system at Site 1-31, the lighting system and the radio repeater at Site 1-32A with portable weapons fire. Later this morning, shots from some small arms hit the interior of Site 1-31, followed by A drone has flown and the situation is now under control, Defense Minister Guido Croceto said.

“I contacted the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to protest to him to remind him firmly what is happening near the Italian UNIFIL bases in South Lebanon and, in general, towards the UNIFIL team, starting from the shootings at the UNIFIL headquarters. , I reiterated that any mistake that could endanger Italian and foreign soldiers must be avoided, said Defense Minister Guido Croceto.

UNIFIL: “Israel attacked three of our sites”



Israel targeted three UNIFIL mission bases in southern Lebanon. Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the UN mission, which includes a thousand Italians, confirmed this to ANSA. Two sites are Italian and the third is mission headquarters.

The Israeli army opened fire on one of the Italian bases along the border with Lebanon. Lebanese military intelligence sources reported this to ANSA, according to which Israel opened fire against the UNP 1-31 base on Mount Labbune, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Italian group. According to local sources, after an Israeli drone flew several times over the base, Israeli fire targeted the entrance to the bunker where the Italian soldiers had taken refuge. Sources said that in the attack, communication systems between the base in Nakura and the UNIFIL command were damaged.

In Nakura, in southern Lebanon, targeted by the Israeli army, the UN At least two peacekeepers were injured at the mission’s UNIFIL headquarters. Lebanese military security sources told ANSA this. According to Lebanese military sources, these are two Indonesian peacekeepers who were wounded at Nakura base when an Israeli tank fired on the base’s observation tower. The tower was attacked and two U.N. The soldiers fell to the ground. According to local medical sources, their condition is not critical.

Some of the cameras located at the Italian outposts of the two UNIFIL bases were destroyed by small arms fire. The episode – as ANSA understands – took place at the Nakura base, which was targeted by the Israeli army. According to reports, no Italian soldiers were among the injured.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA