Lebanon and the United States to Israel: “Ensuring the security of UNIFIL”

(Adnkronos) – Ensuring “UNIFIL security.” US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, was the one who urged Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, after the IDF attacks on the United Nations mission in Lebanon in the past two days. Haaretz reported this, explaining that during a conversation, Austin assured his counterpart of the “steadfast support” of the United States regarding Israel’s right to self-defense and the administration’s commitment to “a diplomatic agreement that allows for the safe return of Lebanese and civilians.” Israeli civilians in their homes on both sides of the border.” Austin stressed, “I urged to ensure the security of UNIFIL forces and coordinate efforts to move from military operations to the diplomatic track as soon as possible,” stressing the joint commitment of the United States and Israel “to prevent any actor from exploiting the tensions.” Or expand the conflict in the region.”

Today, two more peacekeepers from UNIFIL, the United Nations force in Lebanon, were injured. This confirmation came in a memorandum from the UNIFIL forces themselves, stating that two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were injured in the last hours on the border with Israel. According to UNIFIL, after yesterday's attacks in which two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured, today "two explosions were recorded near a watchtower." Furthermore, "Israeli tanks advanced" and an Israeli army bulldozer "demolished parts of a protective wall" of a UNIFIL position in the Lebanese village of Laboun. As for the Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack on October 1, it is still in the planning stage, an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Washington Post after the end of the Israeli Cabinet meeting that was held last night. Without getting the green light to take revenge on the Islamic Republic. The official confirmed the delay in the Security Council's decision, explaining that consultations are continuing between Israel and the Biden administration. The source also specified that the Security Council of Ministers can be summoned by phone to vote at any time.