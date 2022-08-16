Leandro Yeti / Gynecologist and Educator Who Defended Life as a “Martyr” Dies

Leandro Yeti, gynecologist ‘Defender Vitae’, dead

Mr Leandro “Leo” Yeti he is Died today August 15, 2022: a gynecologistprofessor, chief doctor, father but above all manAnd the He was born in heaven on the day of the Assumption of the Blessed VirginHe extended that faith to which he had devoted his whole life in the exercise of his profession. Leandro Aletti was born in Varese on June 17, 1945, graduated in Medicine and Surgery on November 9, 1970, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, since 1993 Contracting Professor at the Second Clinic of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Milan: Hospital in Manjiagali Maternity Clinic Milan, since June 1999 Yeti has become the main hospital of Hospital Melignano. Married with 8 children (one of whom, Stefano, who died tragically at a very young age), he spent most of his 77 years pursuing his career as a gynecologist in an effort to Defending life in the very difficult years of first and late selective abortions: Around the 2000s, it was also contested in the media because of the very obvious ways it used to defend life from its concept. In a book called Meat, bones, muscles and tendons – in defense of the fledgling lifeIt was Dr. Yeti himself who spoke closely.Battles, victories, defeats, joys and sorrows, a protester and a Christian gynecologist..

Aware of the medical teachings of his long career as a scholar, but also fully devoted to the Christian witness in the care and protection of life, Professor Leo Yeti told our newspaper in 2012 His hidden desire for a life without an abortion: “My hope in 2012 is that abortion will stop in the new year. Someone would object to not having a parliamentary majority to change the law. But hope is different from a mere calculation of probabilities, or a simple desireIn the face of sometimes “savvy” methods of dealing with complex political and social fluctuations Law 194 On abortion in Italy, the teacher and gynecologist did not use half-words: “Unfortunately, there is an abortion mentality in Italy, and with Law 194, six million abortions have been performed in total. To say that this would be a law to defend women and the right to freedom of choice is hypocrisy. The point is that when you lose respect for life, it means that you no longer understand its meaning. The way, the truth, and the life is really Jesus Christ. Even if today we want to lay another foundation for society“.”He had a great commitment to defend life:Defense biography It is important to remember him precisely for the sake of his humanity»: This is how Dr. Gianluigi ParentiObstetrician-gynecologist and experimental endocrinologist.

From Student to Son: A Memory of Professor Leandro “Leo” Yeti

National records remember Professor Yeti’s famous “Manjiagali Affair”, which erupted in January 1989 when Yeti was with his colleague and friend Dr. Luigi Frigrio I reported interruption of pregnancy after 90 days in Milano Clinic. These practices appear to violate Law 194 itself: a year-and-a-half case with searches, investigations, trials, and pardons. But more than “political” issues, what impressed Leandro Yeti with his long history as a gynecologist were his attempts to dissuade women who wanted abortions. Also in Affiliate, Yeti now told us exactly 10 years ago how «Abortion is an episode a woman will never forget. And it occurred to me that the 60-year-old ladies, during their medical history in the hospital, after acknowledging the voluntary termination of pregnancy, began to cry“. The human greatness of Professor Yeti He was also sometimes against his family’s interests and his own.”He often risks his career for the sake of his fights always life“Professor Parenti remembers again. Defending life against all and for that helpless innocent, who can come into the worldThus the disciple traces the character of that man so clear and at the same time committed to the mystery of life,In the face of protecting life and fetus, he was always great and generous, In fact, a “martyr” in that he was constantly harassed, judged and persecuted for his defense of life“.

According to Dr. Parenti, Leandro “Leo” Yeti was purebred «A giant, a teacher, I learned the trade from him: they were with Dr. Frigrio giants“In their competence and in their extraordinary human way of facing the progress of life, the life that knocks on the door of each of us every day. Parenti tells us he learned from Aletti and Frigerio”How do I stand up to life, they taught me to be a gynecologist by making me stand up for life since its inceptionIn short, the teacher and the gynecologist conclude,I’m too young for Yeti and Frigrio, but they taught me everything in my business: not getting to know him as a teacher would be like saying that my dad is not my dadOne of the eight sons of Leandro Yeti, Ricardo, became a priest in 2020 after attending school in the Confraternity of San Carlo Borromeo (founded by Monsignor Massimo Camesca in 1985): he also began his career as a physician, before being shocked by the priestly vocation he encountered in his life. Work from life in the ward. Thus the son recalls in his short “autobiography”, given during the ordination, the example and testimony of that Father Leandro, for whom he will always – as he says – always be grateful: “From an early age, I listened to my father who spoke, at the table, about his work as a gynecologist with Doctor Frigerio in the first row at the hospital fighting for every newborn life.For Don Ricardo Yeti, the story of his father remained a faithful sign of that faith which then grew to the point that it became a true profession:Every patient who decided to have an abortion was for her a wound so deep that it did not leave her calm. Inside me, it became clearer and clearer Life is good, everything is accessibleWhy There is a father who always gives it to us“.

