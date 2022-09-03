Leak talks about parkour, stealth and setup – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft recently confirmed that the next chapter in the killer saga will be Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Officially, we don’t know anything else, but now a a leak Indicates some information related to Play and forAdjust.

The source is YouTuber j0nathan, but the information was shared via Twitter by Mr_Rebs_. As you can see for yourself below, according to the leak, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be set Baghdad: It will be the only city, but it will be divided into four total districts, each of which will have a boss to face. The map will also include desert areas, oases, and rivers.

On the one hand PlayKnife throwing, allegedly, will return to long-range eliminations. In addition, hiding points on the roofs of buildings will be reintroduced. This indicates that stealth will play a larger role in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

It is also mentioned that in Assassin’s Creed Mirage there will be many interaction points for parkour, such as lanterns to make curves in the corners of buildings or columns to reach distant buildings. There will also be many NPCs on the streets: it seems that the goal will be to get the same result as Unity, which is the densest separation of citizens in the saga. Finally, it appears that some of the filtering will be in slow motion, especially those that are made in the fall.

Obviously, this is just a leak and not official information. Fortunately, we’ll be able to get a confirmation or a denial soon, as Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be shown at Ubisoft Forward on September 10.