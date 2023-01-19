January 19, 2023

Layoffs on the Halo and Starfield teams, Joe Staten leaves 343 Industries [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

Karen Hines January 19, 2023

nearly 10,000 Layoffs Officially announced today before Microsoft They also influenced the development teams behind embellished projects such as Hello And starfieldReporter Jason Schreyer reports in a new article published by Bloomberg.

Xbox and Bethesda were also known to be involved in employee cuts, but Schreier collected testimonials from people who worked meticulously at 343 industries And Bethesda Game Studiosor who knows the situation anyway.

Some divorced developers were ancient warrior that have contributed to the growth of Xbox for more than ten years, and it is not yet clear what is Microsoft’s plan to maintain its competitive edge in some key sectors such as those devoted to the study of artificial intelligence.

Schreyer did not fail to point out how a Redmond company could lay off such a large number of employees, while at the same time investing Almost 70 billion dollars to acquire Activision Blizzard, a process currently under review by international regulatory bodies.

It turns out that the situation has hit 343 Industries in a particularly serious way, so much so that there’s been talk of sixty layoffs on this team alone, nearly all of them among developers of the single-player segment of Halo Infinite.

In an email to the company, Pierre Hintz said the company “has made the difficult decision to restructure some elements of our team, which means eliminating some roles.”

Joe Staten, the creative director who joined 343 Industries in 2020 to help complete development of Halo Infinite, is leaving the studio to rejoin the Xbox publishing division.

