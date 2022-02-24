Lavrov dissolves de Mayo: “His idea of ​​diplomacy is to taste exotic food on vacations around the world and at gala receptions” – News

E. Our Foreign Minister Luigi de Mayo was overthrown in two sentences by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. It happened yesterday, hours after the Russian invasion, with the exchange of poisoned reports.

And in the room of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

De Mayo said in a parliamentary hearing, “This morning we coordinated with President Tracy on the next steps to be taken in support of the diplomatic settlement. We are fully committed to the multilateral dialogue channels. There will be no new bilateral meetings with Russian leaders unless there are signs of easing tensionsA line accepted by our European allies and allies in the last few hours, ”de Mayo said.

A few hours later, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov responded from Moscow. According to Moscow agencies DOS and Interfax, he described Luigi de Mayo’s announcement to the Senate as “a strange idea of ​​diplomacy:” Western partners must learn to use diplomacy in a professional way, “Lavrov said. And not to taste exotic food at gala receptions “.