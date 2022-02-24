February 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lavrov dissolves de Mayo: "His idea of ​​diplomacy is to taste exotic food on vacations around the world and at gala receptions" - News

Lavrov dissolves de Mayo: “His idea of ​​diplomacy is to taste exotic food on vacations around the world and at gala receptions” – News

Noah French February 24, 2022 1 min read

E. Our Foreign Minister Luigi de Mayo was overthrown in two sentences by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. It happened yesterday, hours after the Russian invasion, with the exchange of poisoned reports.

And in the room of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

De Mayo said in a parliamentary hearing, “This morning we coordinated with President Tracy on the next steps to be taken in support of the diplomatic settlement. We are fully committed to the multilateral dialogue channels. There will be no new bilateral meetings with Russian leaders unless there are signs of easing tensionsA line accepted by our European allies and allies in the last few hours, ”de Mayo said.

A few hours later, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov responded from Moscow. According to Moscow agencies DOS and Interfax, he described Luigi de Mayo’s announcement to the Senate as “a strange idea of ​​diplomacy:” Western partners must learn to use diplomacy in a professional way, “Lavrov said. And not to taste exotic food at gala receptions “.

See also  Johnson & Johnson: Millions of vaccine doses are unusable in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Russian government spokesman says two self-proclaimed leaders of the Donbass have asked Putin for military assistance against Ukraine.

February 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

There are 80 million people under the age of 26 in the United States

February 23, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Treatment of BPH should use Dr Allen’s Device in the first place as BPH isn’t a cancer

February 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Lavrov dissolves de Mayo: “His idea of ​​diplomacy is to taste exotic food on vacations around the world and at gala receptions” – News

February 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Russia Will Use Cryptocurrency Against Sanctions

February 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Ambra Angiolini on Massimiliano Allegri: “I was really wrong”

February 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Discover (also thanks to the Sardinian Radio Telescope) the fastest radio flash closer to Earth

February 24, 2022 Karen Hines