Laura Pausini praises Sanremo but Rai doesn’t broadcast it

Yesterday evening, Thursday 12th May, the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was held. On this occasion, Laura Pausini, Leading Maestro along with Mika and Alessandro Cattelan, wanted to honor the Sanremo Festival on the stage of the PalaOlimpico in Turin, it is a pity that Rai Uno He did not broadcast this very important moment.

Eurovision: Laura Pausini pays tribute to Sanremo

This year the hostsEurovision Song Contest They are the Italians, and so, last night, on stage olympico from TurinAnd Laura Busini A tribute to one of the icons of Italian pop music, a Sanremo Festivalan event that was, among other things, the inspiration for the birthEurovision same.

The singer, presenter of the occasion, hum along with the audience Turin Melody the historical initials of festivalthen explained to viewers from the rest of the world, connected to watch the second semi-final ofEurovision Song ContestWhat do you represent? sanremo for Italy:

Almost everyone in this arena knows this tune, but I’d like to explain it better to the whole world watching us. This is our music Sanremo Festivala magical event that includes all of Italy. I had the honor win this offer When I was only eighteen years old. And this is where it all began for me, sanremo It is the Italian story that deserves to be told to all.

Failed timing for Rai Uno

Intervene, that Laura Busini to honor Sanremo Festivalvery thin which was much appreciated by the Turin audience, but it seems that it was not there for Italian viewers.

at the juncture that Laura Busini Discover sanremo For the rest of the world in fact, Ray Ono He went to advertising, except for this moment of live Italian TV.