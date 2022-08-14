Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky: The conflict in the south of the country gives good tidings against the Russians

9:51

Nyt, the Ukrainians are slowing down but not invalidating the Russian advance





Thanks to the supply of new long-range missiles to Western countries, Ukrainian forces have been able to slow down, “at least for the time being”, the advance of Russian forces in the east and south of the country. But despite this, “the Russian military machine still possesses sufficient power to continue offensive operations.” This is what The New York Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said months ago that the decisive turning point on the ground in favor of Kyiv’s forces would come this August, thanks to new weapons systems introduced by Westerners, especially the United States. And this is after the Ukrainians lost up to 200 soldiers a day in the spring, which had a devastating effect on the morale of the troops and also led to desertions. However, even now the use of new weapons by Kyiv He did not seem to have opened the way to victory for the Ukrainians, but rather led to a great stalemate. “It is clear that the Ukrainians cannot compete with the Russians with the unit and the soldier with the soldier,” Samuel told the newspaper. BenditRussian weapons analyst at the Naval Analysis Center -. And Ukraine, like the Russians, is running out of soldiers. So Ukraine should be very careful about how to get Russian forces out into the open.”