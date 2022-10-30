Latest news of Ukraine. Ukrainian grain ships banned. Coldiretti: stop at 1.2 billion kilograms of wheat and corn for Italy

GB: Media, Truss phone intercepted, Russians suspected

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s phone was intercepted when he was foreign minister, but when the case was discovered last summer, the news was hidden. The Mail Sunday wrote today, adding that London suspects Russian agents are responsible. Labor opposition immediately called for an investigation. The government, according to the BBC, responds that it has “robust” protection against cyber threats and “does not want to comment on security provisions for individuals”. According to the Mail on Sunday, private messages from the then foreign minister with foreign officials, including messages about Ukraine, were intercepted.

Former British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Environmental Protection Agency / TOLGA AKMEN

The wiretapping was discovered in the summer, when the Conservatives were selecting a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It was Johnson and his cabinet secretary, Simon Case, who decided to keep the news under wraps, the newspaper said. Among the conversations that were intercepted, also those between Truss and his close ally Kwasi Quarting. As Prime Minister for a month and a half, between September and October, Truss chose Kwarteng as his finance minister.