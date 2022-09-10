September 10, 2022

Latest news of Ukraine. Kyiv announces the release of Kobyansk, the former Russian logistics hub

Samson Paul September 10, 2022 1 min read

Kyiv in 3 days we shot down missiles for 15.7 million dollars

Ukrainian forces shot down Russian Army cruise missiles, planes, helicopters and drones worth $157.5 million (about 157 million euros) in three days: Here’s what emerges from a report Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Posted in Facebook Taken from Ukrinform.

The report, which takes into account only the means of Russian air strikes, indicates the period from September 5 to 7. The Kh-101 is one of the most expensive cruise missiles in the Russian arsenal, its estimated cost is $13 million. The Russians launched six into Ukraine on September 5 (for a total cost of $78 million), five of which were shot down beforeKyiv Air.

In addition, according to the report, the Russian forces launched two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles, each with an estimated cost of 300 thousand dollars. And in these three days of fighting, the Russians lost two Ka-52 attack helicopters ($16.2 million each), one Mi-24 attack helicopter ($12.5 million) and three aircraft. Su-25 attack ($11 million each) and 10 Orlan-10s ($100,000 each).

