Last university exam for Giuli. Protest against Minister – News

Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli’s last university choice, “It went well. The minister was well prepared, but for reasons of public order we brought the exam forward to 8am, which took about thirty minutes, and I can congratulate him”. Professor says Gaetano Letteri, With him Giuli took an oral test of the theory of theological principles this morning at the Faculty of Humanities and Philosophy of Sapienza University in Rome.

“He got 30 – Added Lettieri -. It was not a closed-door exam, there were policemen there for obvious security reasons, the door was open, the exam was clear, the questions were difficult, on time and Alessandro Giuli answered very competently, without any hesitation or fear in front of the Minister of Culture, he is a student like everyone else” . And “we wanted to conduct the exam in Sabianza – he explained to the reporters – there were two more people who were not assistants, I saw two students. Currently” and the choice of time change “was made by me, the minister was against it”.

“Registration for the exam began before he became a minister, the program was given to him a year and a half ago, and the graduate exam with me was done two years ago – continued Lettieri – the theme of his thesis. It was Constantine.”

Video Sapienza last choice for Giuli, protesting students

The protest against the Minister of Culture began at the University of La Sapienza in Rome. The students of the Cambiare Rotta collective are on the front steps of the headquarters of the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy in the Garrison, despite the fact that Giuli’s exam had already ended an hour earlier. “It is disgraceful that a minister of culture with historical and political roots linked to Meritiano Zero comes to this faculty where two anti-fascist students were killed,” one protester said into a megaphone.

The students held up a banner that read: “We fail him, Kewley! We reject fascism and dangerous employment culture. For a new culture.” Among their signs: “From Fransschini to (San)Giuli(ano) PD and anti-culture fascists”, “Yesterday Meridiano Zero today Med-or. Enough fascists and warmongers”, “Mic and Mur need temps”. Let’s change course and wave the flag of Palestine.

Student: ‘During Giuli’s exam, the corridor was off-limits’



“We couldn’t see the exam, the area was off limits, but we saw the minister enter at 8 o’clock. He must have been inside for ten, fifteen minutes. Less than usual. The minister’s bodyguards and staff didn’t let them in. ‘Inside the corridor’. Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli. Nicolas, a student of the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy who was on the floor of Professor Gaetano Lettieri’s study during the exam, told reporters.

