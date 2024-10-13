Last pointers before leaving for the UK. But Italiano shuffles the cards. Freuler in the middle, Moreau and Urbanski in the assists

A quarter hour of open training on the eve of the Liverpool match, useful for ideas on training ballots. The morning before the match went like this, with the Rossoblu leaving at 3pm to arrive at Anfield for the press conference. Remo Freuler is there and will be there to lead the midfield: this is the main news. With him, Moro and Urbanski were tested yesterday: but given Liverpool’s physical strength, it cannot be ruled out that Aebischer and Fabian will prevail, alongside the Swiss, also taking into account that Fabian was substituted at half-time for Atalanta. In the pairs game, Urbanski plays in the jersey with Fabian and Moreau with Aebischer: among other things, the latter two are also the ones who can replace Freuler in front of the defence, during the ongoing match, if necessary. On defense, Bosch, Bukema and Lucumi are confirmed to be protecting Skorupski.

On the left, the Italian Miranda tried: Whether it was tactical in advance or whether the high-intensity match with Atalanta and a time in numerical disadvantage recommends a rotation, the official line-up that will be announced this evening will tell us: Miranda-Lecogiannis is half-out, as it is. With Orsolini-Odgaard, the Dane was tested instead of the Bear to have sacrificial attacking wings in the out-of-possession phase with Ndoye on the left.

Marcello Giordano