Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Large hailstorm in Lucca: fallen branches and hay transport

By: Noah French

Date:

After an unusual hailstorm in Garbagnana yesterday (August 26), today (August 27) around 4.30 pm. Bad weather also hit LuccaTransforming roads and lawns into vast expanses of white.

Suddenly large hailstones fellAlso the storm that hit the area, with strong winds, thunder and lightning, caused a stampede from the historic center and offers previously unseen images outside the walls. Firefighters received numerous complaints of falling branches and unprotected trees.

Firefighters in the city had several interventions to remove trees and secure branches, timbers, tiles and cornices.

A complaint has also been made to the power company that several power cables have become dangerous, which will ensure safety. The areas of Sant’Angelo, San Donato and Sant’Anna were particularly affected by the bad weather.There have been reports of uncovered roofs and unprotected or damaged trees, as well as some episodes of power outages.

Bad weather firefighters in Sant'Anna

Weather conditions then returned to normal, allowing firefighters to remove some requests for further intervention on the line.

Federico Lunardi’s photo of bad weather from Tofori
Bad weather in Lucca Photo by Federico Lunardi Tofori

