Landslide at Casamichiola in Ischia, one excavates Fanto. One victim and 12 missing. Maloney: ‘Government ready to do its part’ – Chronicle

The first casualty of the Casamichiola landslide was a woman. At this time 12 people are missing, but rescue workers are digging through the mud to search for people. The woman’s body was identified and recovered in Piazza Maio, one of the first areas hit by rescuers. In all likelihood the victim was an Eastern country citizen and married to an Ishia man at the time the landslide left her with no way out. About 70 fire brigade personnel are on the spot, along with civil defense personnel and police personnel, but difficult weather is also complicating rescue operations. A total of 20 vehicles like helicopters, drones and earthmoving equipment are being used. “Together with the prefecture and the region it is organizing the evacuation of about 200 people,” announced Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who spoke of “a serious situation, people are still in the mud.”

The areas hit by the landslide were Casamichiola and the port of Piazza Bagni: the ground gave way from Mount Epomeo and an avalanche of mud destroyed the vegetation, trees fell like cargo. the mountain At least a dozen cars and two tour buses piled up on the beach where the force of the landslide dragged them down. Some cars were submerged in water, others in mud. Even the sea in the harbor had changed color: it was browned by that muddy river that came down from the mountain. Things aren’t much better in the upper region, which was already injured by the 2017 earthquake. Bobcats move back and forth to remove debris. The regional civil defense has prepared generators that can be turned on to allow searches even in the dark. However, 100 blocks are still without electricity and water, unreachable by rescuers. Meanwhile, hoteliers and restaurants have offered their willingness to provide hospitality and food to displaced people and rescuers. A Municipal Operations Center was inaugurated at the temporary seat of the Municipality. A search is also underway on the island for public structures such as gymnasiums and schools to temporarily house the homeless. The president of the Campania region, Vicenzo de Luca, is calling for a “state of emergency for the island of Ischia and the territories affected by these catastrophic atmospheric events”. Tonight’s premiere at the Teatro San Carlo has been canceled as a sign of “respect and intimacy”.

A river full of mud and debris It hit the town of Casamichiola on the island of Ischia around 5am today. At this time, a dozen are missing, and the damage is enormous.

“There are eight confirmed dead,” reports Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, but Naples’ principal Palomba remains cautious.

“At the moment there is news of one victim, definitely confirmed, and a dozen are still missing,” says Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

During the summit held in the Provincial Assembly, ‘Prime Minister, Georgia Meloney wanted to confirm the situation”. During the CCS meeting, it was reported by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, underlining that the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi also joined the video. The government is ready to do its part after Isiah’s tragedy. This was stated by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who left the headquarters of the Civil Defense – ANSA learns., the video-link with the operations team of the Recovery Coordination Center set up in the province of Naples was long. The Prime Minister made the comments alongside Civil Defense Chief Guercio, Mayors of Issia, Campania Governor De Luca, Interior Minister Piantedosi and Foreign Minister Tajani. Georgia Meloni has promised to alert all ministers to an urgent cabinet meeting. Extraordinary, an international specialty. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the Italian civil defense – ANSA learns – thanks to its ability to respond to many emergencies in Italy. The prime minister was video linked by civil defense to the operation team of the rescue coordination center set up in the province of Naples, the nerve center of the rescue after the Ischia tragedy.

“The situation is very complicatedThese are probably people in the mud, who did not respond to the calls”, said the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in Tg2, responding from the operations room of the fire brigade, from where he is carrying out the rescue operation. Actions for the landslide in Casamichiola, “Together with the region, the province to evacuate about 200 people for the shelter of the people affected by the landslide. Arrangements are being made, they should be saved,” the home minister said.

A newborn family, initially lost, is found: All of them are safe and seek medical treatment. As in November 2009, a landslide erupted at first light from the mountain behind the island’s hamlet, and dragged boulders and debris, causing at least 10 buildings to collapse. There are about 30 isolated families, with a total of 100 still unreached and without water and electricity. The road leading to their homes is now muddy and impassable.

Bad weather on the island of Ischia, Casamicciola landslide





Adverse weather makes conditions even more complicated Rescue operations in light of sea force 11 This slows down the arrival of men and equipment from Naples and Pozzuoli: for this reason Defense Minister Croceto announced the contribution of the armed forces to the relief efforts. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumesi and the head of the Civil Defense Department, Fabrizio Curcio, are in constant contact by video link with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the evolution of the situation. National Operations Center of the Fire Service. “Tough relief. It’s an evolving, very serious situation to follow,” commented Viminale’s number one. In addition to Curcio, the summit is underway in the province of Naples with ministers Sangiuliano and Tajani.

The mayors of Green Island are calling on citizens not to move and to stay in their homes. Doctors at Rizzoli Hospital in Ischia remained on duty this morning. The island’s medical residents also came to help those injured in the Casamichiola landslide. Many testimonies from the island. “In the middle of the night it started to rain heavily – says Lisa Mosciaro, an illustrator of children’s books, now an inmate in the house on the third floor of the house in Casamichiola -. From three o’clock we began to hear the roar. The first landslide came. Down, then another around 5. An impressive thing, maybe Worse than the 2009 floods and as terrible as the 2017 earthquake”. Controversy Weakness of the territory due to “great sorrows”, Minister Tajani recalled. In the past sixteen years, the affected area today has been the scene of two landslides and an earthquake.

