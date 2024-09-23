Lancia, here is the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF on the track (with Tavares at the wheel) Photos and video – Turin News

Here is the legendary outfit that marked the world of gathering with the brand Lancia:Working on the test track BalokoBetween the curves and dirt roads along 80 kilometers of tracks created to test previous Fiat cars. Behind the wheel is an exceptional driver, the CEO of Stellantis personally, Carlos Tavares.

New Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF So it is the Delta heir who will return to motorsports: 1.2 TDI 3-cylinder turbo engine with 212 hp5-speed manual transmission with self-locking mechanical differential, and obviously front-wheel drive. And that brand HF Which conveys only memories of passion, strength and elegance.

“Seeing Carlos Tavares driving the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF was exceptional,” he says. Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia “The 212 hp turbo engine and the engineering precision of the car are the result of our team’s passion. There Ypsilon 4 HF Rally It combines ambition and humility, which represents our commitment to the Rally 4 category, the heart of the competition. It is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Stay tuned on October 24 and 25 for more news!

The innovations are represented in the launch of both. Rally 4 HF by Ypsilon Both are new Ypsilon HFthe high-performance road version of the brand’s first car in the new era, powered by a 100% electric with 280 hp“The design – say Stellantis – is inspired by the most extreme cars of Lancia’s past, and features a low stance and wide track.”