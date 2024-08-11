Lancia copied from FIAT: it’s unbelievable, they’re so identical

Both FIAT and Lancia are part of the Stellantis group, but they have also been closely linked in the past. Here is a copycat car.

Almost all Italian manufacturers belong to the group. Stellantisand among them there are also Fiat H Lanciawhich means two of the most famous brands in the world among those that come from our country. Both are located in Turin, Boasts a history of great success on the commercial front.With Lancia also in the world of motorsport, and especially in the world of rallying, it has written pages that are impossible to erase from the memories of enthusiasts.

After years of stagnation in production, and with the commitment of Stellantis’ top management, Lancia has started a programme aimed at a complete relaunch.This is done by presenting a new model every two years. The new Ypsilon was unveiled in February, while in 2026 it will be the turn of the flagship Gamma and in 2028 the new Delta. In the meantime, today we go back in time, to tell you about a car that shared everything with one of the most famous Fiat cars. Let’s find out what it was like.

Read also -> Lancia, the new SUV appears on the web: the HF range is ready (video)

Read also -> Dacia, how to understand when the car arrives: the whole procedure

Lancia, this is the Fiat version of the Fedra.

We talked about the bond that had always existed between them. Lancia H Fiatwhere the former is always part of the group led by the latter, at least until they both merge together. Stellantis. Good, The “copied” car from Lancia to Fiat is the Phaedra you see in the picture, which is the same Fiat Ulysse..

As can also be understood from the figures, it is a D-segment minivan, produced from 2002 to 2010, at the Sevel Nord plant in Valenciennes, France. It was the result of a joint project between the PSA Group and the FIAT Group.and was part of the Eurovans generation also made up of models produced by Citroen And Peugeot.

This union already foreshadows a future agreement between the two cycles, which then merged in 2021 into Stellantis. The Lancia Phedra was not a great success.as well as other cars produced under this joint venture, due to their extreme similarity to each other, a problem that still occurs today. Things are unlikely to change anytime soon.