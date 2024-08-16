Lamborghini Timerario: Record-breaking V8 Hybrid

scream performance – The second plugin in history Lamborghini Now it’s a reality: after Revuelto comes recklessthe supercar that takes on the Huracan legacy. Instead of the “old” V10, here is a new hybrid powertrain that combines an unprecedented 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, for a car that power total 920 hp For tremendous performance: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and a declared top speed of over 340 km/h. The eight-cylinder engine was designed in Sant’Agata Bolognese starting from a blank sheet of paper and is capable of reaching 10,000 jerryprovide alone 800 hp and 730 Nm.first of Three electric propulsors The axial flow (all 150 hp) is placed between the V8 engine and the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and provides 300 Nm of torque to start the combustion engine and ensure instant torque even at low speeds. The other two on the front axle, provide up to 2,150 Nm of torque and ensure 4WD As necessary or be able to make the supercar travel in all-electric mode when the specific driving mode is selected (there are 13 in total). The operation of the electric propulsion is a package 3.8 kWh batteriesRechargeable via a mains supply or with the contribution of regenerative braking or a combustion engine.

Hexagon topic – Everything is covered by the car body which opens a New stylistic cycle As for the brand, though, it is unmistakably Lamborghini. The silhouette is typical of Bolognese supercars, with clean, simple lines, short overhangs, large air intakes and an aggressive shark-like nose. However, the evolution of the style has led to the new hexagonal light, a theme that is recalled by the design of the car, the rear lights and the large exhaust terminal. Muscular hips and broad shoulders emphasize the sporty character of the body Lamborghini Timerariowhile the massive air intakes integrated into the doors allow the V8 engine to be cooled to the best possible level. The beating heart of the supercar, the twin-turbo V8, also becomes an aesthetic element, surrounded by a hood made of honeycomb fabric.

penetrates the air – High-speed stability, better cooling and maximum braking efficiency: these are the three basic objectives of the aerodynamic study that guided the car’s design. Lamborghini TimerarioEvery element has been designed for optimal aerodynamic performance. Starting at the front, where deflectors are integrated within the hexagonal daytime running lights that channel the airflow from the bumper to the top of the side radiators. Even the rear-view mirrors work in harmony withIn front of the carDirecting air towards the side radiators and improving mechanical component cooling. The central channel on the roof directs air towards the rear wing integrated into the body of the car. At the bottom, the underbody is equipped with vortex generators, three pairs of fins arranged like tree branches that increase the rear aerodynamic load, and help the diffuser.

Analog and digital – New The structure Space frame in Aluminum Optimizing the available space in the cabin, which echoes the exterior design and aims to balance a more digital experience with a more analogue one. Carbon and precious extracts combine with soft-touch, wear-resistant microfibres made in part from recycled polyester. The classic power button cannot be protected by a red lever in the shape of a missing jet plane. The steering wheel is new and can be customized with carbon elements: with it you can access most of the on-board functions without raising your hands. Even inside Lamborghini Timerario Hexagonal elements are found, such as the air vents integrated into the dashboard, but also in the design of the displays: the one in the middle, vertical, is 8.4 inches, while the pilot is given a 12.3-inch screen for the dashboard instruments. The passenger also has a dedicated 9.1-inch screen: here he can view information related to driving or the multimedia system.Increase in space For passengers, this is also reflected in the increase in luggage storage compartments, both in the front bonnet and behind the seats, where two trolleys can be placed in each.

Normal or light – The two dedicated launch colours, Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius, will join the 400 additional body colours available, as well as special liveries, to offer customers almost endless personalisation possibilities. The three-wheel design, 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear, is available in alloy, forged and carbon. As an option, you can choose different carbon elements, and if that’s not enough, there are also Allegreta bouquetdesigned for the most experienced customers on the racetrack: it removes 25 kg from the weight of the car thanks to the many carbon parts and makes it more aerodynamically efficient (+67 compared to the standard Temerario).