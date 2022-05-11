May 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lamborghini "studies" electricity: Porsche Taycan appears in Sant'Agata

Lamborghini “studies” electricity: Porsche Taycan appears in Sant’Agata

Mirabelle Hunt May 11, 2022 2 min read

Lamborghini there… “Recascata”. after youtube Farrix In recent days he tweaked a Ferrari SF90 in Sant’Agata, this time it was one Porsche Taycan To have a look at the del Toro brand factory. Also this time there is a file video To prove it, it was filmed and posted online by the same YouTuber.

The motivation for the Taycan in Sant’Agata is similar to that of the SF90. In the case of the Rossa di Maranello, Lamborghini has studied the V12 hybrid in anticipation of heiress models from the Aventador, Huracán and Urus, which will be exclusively hybrids. As for Taycan, on the other hand, the study is aimed at the project now known to All-electric Lamborghiniarriving in 2028. Since the technology and components will come from the parent company Volkswagen – the owner, as is known, also of Porsche – making 2 + 2 is quite simple.

All Lamborghini ads in the list

Porsche Taycan in Sant’Agata: Lamborghini “in the school” of electricity

Therefore it is First tests made by Lamborghini in relation to it full electric. With an exceptional hero like Urus. Could this zero-emissions model be a new SUV? For now, it’s only about hypotheses or rumours, such as the one about how Taurus decided its first 100% electric model would be a GT-like concept for the 2014 Asterion.

The fact that Taycan was immortalized with open the back door: That Lamborghini was conducting aerodynamic tests? Or is it just a test of the aforementioned tailgate opening system? Until the official updates arrive, fans and professionals can indulge in hypotheses. What is certain is that the first electric Lamborghini is on the launch pad.

See also  Ferrari: Carlos Sainz disappointed with Netflix

Lamborghini, endothermic engines even after 2030 according to Winkelmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Gioia Todesco and Ariana Volpato

May 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Three points in the comeback against Aston Villa player Gerrard

May 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Italian Athletics Federation

May 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Tesla, New Maxi Call in the US – Electric

May 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb, Three Italian Destinations in Top 10 Global Summer Trends – Sicily

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

How to watch the Italian Cup final between Juventus and Inter in the United States

May 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The numerical challenge awaits you, are you able to? Do not waste the opportunity!

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines