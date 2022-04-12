Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, the brand’s new racing car

Today’s Lamborghini Huracan is Tecnica, the nickname that epitomizes the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical capability, and is instantly recognizable, an innovation of the Sant’Agata Bolognese icon, both externally and under the hood. The new look highlights aerodynamics, which improves performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on the track.

The car engine is the same as the Huracan STO engine, with 30 hp increase compared to EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), capable of delivering up to 565 Nm of torque at a maximum of 6500 rpm and sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Words from the CEO of Lamborghini

Stefan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini introduces the new design of the house: “La Huracan Tecnica Lamborghini’s expertise in design and engineering intensifies To create the perfect vehicle, the driving pleasure, and the excitement of driving on the track as it is on the road itself. The new Tecnica driver variant ensures the best contact with the vehicle and asphalt, with the vehicle always on hand for ease of use in every driving situation and environment. Complementing the Huracan lineup, Tecnica positions itself perfectly between RWD and track-centric STO, delivering technology, performance and a naturally aspirated V10 engine in a dramatically advanced design. “

Engine and technical characteristics

Proud of the new Huracan A 5.2 liter engine generates the same 640 horsepower from his partner STO, It produces 565 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, for an exhilarating and comfortable ride every day, with maximum power and highly responsive torque when needed.

The vehicle has a dry weight of 1.379 kgIt delivers a weight/power ratio of 2.15 kg/hp. The power is greater, accompanied by an improved, clearer engine sound at higher revs while inside the cabin, the new Tecnica delivers improved acoustic comfort. In the center is the system LDVI (Lamborghini Dynamic Integrated Vehicle)which controls every aspect of the vehicle’s dynamic behavior, integrating and configuring the vehicle’s systems to provide virtual, real-time forward control of the forward feed for optimal driving dynamics.

Driving routes

Depending on the selected driving mode – Road, sport or racing Every dynamic system on the Tecnica is calibrated to provide a highly variable response to every environment.

On the road, the rear wheel drive provides stability and maneuverability, complemented by torque vectoring and the P-TCS system. Both the engine and gearbox have been optimized for a comfortable ride every day. In Sport mode, maximum driving pleasure comes from the enhanced rear-wheel cornering and enhanced slip-slip of the P-TCS, while torque vectoring ensures the Tecnica’s agility and responsiveness in the driver’s hands.

Finally, choosing the Racing driving mode will wake you upFor the racing spirit of the car and the driver: The technology responds to every input from the driver with precision, with the roar of the aspirated Lamborghini reminiscent of the car’s qualities on the track. The powertrain has been calibrated to provide track-oriented throttle response and faster gear changes.

Lamborghini Huracan New Technica design

was the design revisited in an important and complex way, He impresses with his dual personality as a super sports car icon on the road and as a track car. Aerodynamic efficiency and engineering invigorate every element, while maintaining a distinct elegance; The technique is clearly distinguishable from His teammates Huracan.

The revised appearance gives the technique a look stronger: We see a strong front with muscular shoulders, a new bumper, featuring the design of the Millennium in black. A new front splitter, with open lower slits that direct air through the wheels, helps improve downforce and cooling. The black color at the base of the windshield increases the impression of lightness.

until the Profile personly The car distinguishes it from the Huracán: 6.1 cm longer than the EVO, it has the same height and width but looks lower and wider, with a silhouette inspired by the SCV12 Essence line. The distinctive black color of the Ypsilon upturned front continues along the side of the vehicle to the side air intakes, emphasizing the car’s liveliness and dynamics, while the body-color roof can also be ordered in black as an option.

Section butt It has also been fully revised, is Unpublished, including the hood, with the tail that looks more gathered due to the design of the new fenders and diffuser; In the side view, then, the selected cut-out of the glass refers to that of the Essenza SCV12 runway.

A reshaped rear section, including a new rear window, provides improved visibility, while a redesigned carbon-fiber bonnet Celebrates the heart of V10 technology. The robust rear end includes a new bumper with an improved air intake. Aesthetically, a fixed rear spoiler complements the unique lines of the Tecnica, and its aerodynamic design improves rear downforce by 35%. Compared to Huracan EVO RWD; Moreover, aerodynamic drag is reduced by 20%, which improves the aerodynamic balance and supports stability during braking and revs.

The new ones 20″ Damiso diamond-coated rimsInspired by the Lamborghini Vision GT, it has a hexagonal design and is fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

the interior

there cleverness Huracan Tecnica continues with its interiors as well as the extensive customization options available. The car offers everything a driver wants, in terms of appearance, dynamic configuration and driver feedback, in its connectivity but above all in its capabilities both on the road and on the track.

inside ofHeight-adjustable sports seats immerse the pilot in his cockpit. The redesigned and complex HMI is exclusive to Tecnica. The driver’s instrument cluster reduces color and ensures easy legibility for the driver. The center console display brings all the elements available to occupants, including LDVI functions in real-time display, as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

The Standard and optional color options and trim Fits luxury and sporty specifications. Along with eight standard exterior colors, more than 200 additional paint options are available through the Ad Personam program, as well as new Alcantara interior upholstery by Tecnica and additional exclusive options such as stitch patterns and colors and the embroidered “Tecnica” trim on the seat upholstery.