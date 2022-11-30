November 30, 2022

Gerald Bax November 30, 2022 3 min read

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán Sterrato at Miami Beach’s Art Basel Show, the V10 super sports car born to challenge the toughest terrain. Compared to the Huracán Evo, the Sterrato is equipped with an updated version of Lamborghini’s “integrated vehicle dynamics” system, with specific calibrations for Strada and Sport, and also brought a Rally mode dedicated to lower grip conditions to its debut on the Huracán line. The exterior expresses the adventurous character of the Sterrato. The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared to the Huracán EVO, to ensure greater suspension travel, as have the track widths front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm).

Moreover, the aluminum front lower protection, reinforced sills, rear diffuser and wheel arches, as well as body protection, emphasize its muscular strength. The air intake is located on the rear cover to supply fresh air to the engine when traveling on dusty roads. Under the hood, a 5.2-liter V10 engine roars, producing 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, in tandem with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electronically controlled all-wheel drive transmission with a self-locking mechanical rear differential. Designed for maximum performance on dirt and sand surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. The carbon-ceramic discs are bitten by aluminum pistons, 6 in front and 4 in the rear. 19-inch wheels shod with Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tires, size 235/40 front and 285/40 rear, the interior is Sterrato Alcantara green. The touch screen features graphics and features specific to off-road driving. Also on board is a digital inclinometer with tilt and roll indicator for measuring the vehicle’s lean angles, a compass, a geographic coordinates indicator and a steering angle indicator.
Among the on-board services, Lamborghini Connect includes integration with Amazon Alexa to adjust vehicle functions such as climate and lighting, as well as control navigation, phone calls and entertainment using voice commands.
Sterrato offers a connected telemetry system that allows the rider to monitor their performance and analyze data via the Unica app. Virtually unlimited aesthetic customization possibilities thanks to Lamborghini’s “Ad personam” programme.
“With the Sterrato we are opening up new horizons for driving pleasure – comments Stefan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO.
We chose to present it at Art Basel in Miami because, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents absolute innovation and an unprecedented interpretation of the super sports car concept.” The Sterrato represents our vision of all-terrain performance – adds Reuven Mohr, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer – capable of combining in an exceptional way the driving experience of a super sports car with the fun of a rally car, giving you emotions you’ve never experienced before. The new shapes – confirms Mitja Burkert, Head of Lamborghini Design – The design of the Sterrato translates our super sporty traditions into a new stylistic language with the precise intention of creating a unique and enjoyable driving experience.
Production of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, in a limited edition of 1,499 units, will begin in February 2023.

