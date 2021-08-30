Laksonen never stops, before the US Open

The adventure of Henri Laksonen (ATP 130) continues in New York, who hit the hard-court Flashing Meadows for his fourth consecutive success after passing three qualifying rounds for the US Open, winning 7-6 (8/6) 7 – 6 (7/ 2) 6-1 over Australian John Millman (ATP 43). This is the second time this season that the 29-year-old from canton Schaffhausen has managed to outpace one of the top 50 tennis players in the world, given that in the second round Roland Garros had the luxury of eliminating no less than No. 11 of ATP Ranking Roberto Bautista Agut. An exploit he will be called to repeat in the US too if he wants to make it to the next round, given that his next opponent should be Chilean Cristian Garin (19).

Against the Australian – who managed to reach the quarter-finals in New York in 2018 (after eliminating Roger Federer in the quarter-finals) – the Finnish-born tennis player undoubtedly facilitated that bad day for his opponent (43 non-compelling fouls to only 16 winners.) , but did provide particularly compelling evidence on the serve, with the only reversal coming when he received an empty break while serving to beat the second break (at 5-3). For his part, the 33-winner (and 35 direct fouls), the Swiss did not tremble and with his authority, he also went home with the second set in the tiebreak, before quickly making the difference in the third.