Ladies’ Paradise December 6 and 13, 2021: Episode

Preview of Ladies' Paradise 6 December 13, 2021

Ladies' Paradise 6 On December 13, 2021

Below you will find previews of Ladies’ Paradise 6 From December 13, 2021!

Ladies’ Paradise 6 Episode 66 Conspiracy

Doctor Tina It was very clear. If a girl wants to have a chance to fully restore the functionality of her voice, she must undergo surgery. Amato was hesitant, but then agreed to have the operation. Vittorio He immediately showed her his closeness. However, in the family, the singer did not find immediate support. Giuseppe He’s not convinced at first that it’s the best option. Then follow his steps. Ironically: now it is Tina itself to undo. He decided to forgo surgery. At this time, she feels it is very important to be close to her mother Agnes.

Salvatore He has a different opinion. Relations between the seamstress of Heaven and partner Caffetteria are still strained. IDespite her love and feelings for Salvo, she does not approve of his behavior towards him Agnes. So he distanced himself from the boy.

Christmas is upon us and for this occasion Heaven supports a center to help the poor. It is formatted by Don SaverioBut things are not going well. The position is likely to close.

vegan She feels like she’s missing a piece to feel good. He can’t give up on Ravasi’s question: after all, he’s still his father. Keep searching and find a file Ludovica What he found out about Guarnieri.

Agnes Explains everything with Vittorio Conte tells the real reason behind it Giuseppe Left: He has another family in Germany.