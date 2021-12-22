Ladies’ Paradise 6 December 23, 2021: Episode

Preview of Ladies’ Paradise 6 December 23, 2021

Ladies' Paradise 6 On December 23, 2021

Below you will find previews of Ladies’ Paradise 6 From December 23, 2021!

Ladies’ Paradise 6 Episode 74 Conspiracy

I stay away from Salvatore Follow what happened between the waiter and his mother Agnes. The boy had already tried to approach Impriani but to no avail. for mom Irene Salvo’s behavior towards the woman who brought him into the world is unacceptable. Salvo has no intention of giving up. On the contrary, he has expressed his intention to take Anna back at all costs. Roberto, having learned about the will of the young man, gives him advice. the earth I’ve known Anna all her life…

Dora He has feelings for Nino It cannot be ignored. After requesting an opinion from ArmandoHe finds the courage to move forward with Zacchaeus. He invites him to dinner on Christmas Eve.

on Armando, This year he has an important mission in Heaven. According to tradition (in addition to the wish tree) there are Santa Clause Who welcomes the wishes of children. Their joy comes first. Ferraris is the one taking on the role of this tour.

Stefania, in front of the Christmas tree in Casa Colombo decorated with some colorful pinecones, promises you a Veronica take care of Gemma. Ezio’s daughter is a sane girl of her words. So he adheres to this obligation and intends to respect it. Meanwhile, Gemma knows nothing and an adventurous spirit grows. Take advantage of the fact that parents are away from home to invite Marco In Casa Colombo. Stefania finds out in time. She gives up spending an evening with her friends in the name of a promise she made to her stepmother. Goes home to make sure everything is fine. at the same time Ezio and Veronica They spend an evening at the cinema, at the end of which they meet Gloria.