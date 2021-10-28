La Liga: Rayo Vallecano crushes Barcelona, ​​Koeman sacked. Barry Real | News

Fatal defeat for the Catalan coach. The Whites tied 0-0 with Osasuna, Poker Betis in Valencia

Expectations were reversed in the evening of the League. On the eleventh day, it was Barcelona lose 1-0 in the field Vallecano Ray, pierced with a goal Falcao. The result is weighed down by a penalty kick in favor of the Blaugrana, which Depay missed: Ko is fatal to the Catalan coach Koeman, who was sacked in the evening. Don’t go beyond 0-0 instead real Madrid, stop byOsasuna: The bar Benzema stopped after Moncaiola the starting point. Fantastic 4-1 from Betis to Valencia Seville 1-1 draw with Mallorca and claims with a view abolished Var.

Rayo Vallecano – Barcelona 1-0

Barcelona loses again and continues in its crisis. After the defeat in the Clasico, the Catalan team faced another heavy defeat 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano. The evening starts with few chances and the Blaugrana runs the ball. Suddenly, Busquets loses the ball in the midfield from Oscar Trigo, who immediately serves Radamel Falcao vertically: the Colombian flies towards the opponent’s area, deflects when Pique arrives and puts the exact diameter in the corner, which touches the inner column and slides inside. the network. Koeman’s men try to strike back with Dest, which Depay serves, but the attempt is too big. At the beginning of the second half, Nico Gonzalez and Aguero did not put the goal from a good position, which increased the fears of the Catalan team. In the 71st minute, however, Valentin bumps into Depay in the area and actually awards Barcelona a penalty. Only the Dutchman comes out with the penalty kick, but his shot is neither angled nor powerful and Dmitrievsky rejects it, digging a deeper abyss in the Blaugrana evening. In the first eight minutes of injury time De Jong looks for the ball to surprise the opposing goalkeeper, away from the lists, but does not find the goal, and then in the 97th minute, high kicks from Gavi from a good position. It’s the last thrill of the evening, which gives Rayo Vallecano a huge hit. Madrilenians fly to 19, Blaugrana is still at 15. And now, with Koeman sacked, they are preparing for a new revolution on the bench: Among the candidates to replace the Dutchman, the favorite is Xavi.

Mallorca – Seville 1-1

Sevilla has yet to find the win and slows its race for first place in La Liga, with 1-1 full of controversy on the grounds of Mallorca. Surprisingly, it was Mallors who opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, when Antonio Sanchez sent a rebound into the penalty area after an inaccurate intervention from Diego Carlos on Ndiaye’s pass. Lopetegui’s men try to respond without scoring with Rafa Mir’s shot and Diego Carlos’ header. At the start of the second half, it was Mallorca who touched the duo again, when Angel Rodriguez hit the post in a stampede in the penalty area from Oliván’s cross. Seville responded in kind and hit the stage with Rafa Mir’s sporadic attempt in a cross pass from the left, and Reina touched it with his foot on the post on his left. But the guest draw arrives in the 73rd minute with former Roma Lamela, who plots one of his magical left lanes at the crosshairs of the two goalposts. Mallorca defends itself but remains in the tenth in the 92nd minute due to Jaume Costa’s direct sending off for a bad tackle. In ’96’ Milan Ocampos would find the winning goal with a paw on Fernando’s low cross, but with the help of Far Latteri ruled out after three minutes of a handball to take control during the decisive pass. So we end up arguing that doesn’t change 1-1. Seville rises to 21 in the championship struggle, and Mallorca to 13.

Betis Sevilla – Valencia 4-1

For the sake of Seville protesting, there is another schadenfreude. Betis defeats Valencia by 4-1 and joins the group of teams at a height of 21, albeit by one match more than Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Seville. Benito Villamarin’s challenge was immediately addressed by a penalty awarded for a foul on Borja Iglesias, who did not commit a penalty kick and put the hosts ahead. The Spanish striker repeats himself in the 30th minute, but this time practically involuntarily deflects Juanmi’s shot into the opponent’s goal with a score of 2-0. Valencia reopened the match in the 39th minute with a quick goal by Gabriel Paulista to take advantage of a short bounce, but Betis spread in the second half with a former Fiorentina Pezzella header in the 61st minute and a strike from outside by Juanmi. at 68′. With this win, Betis moved Sevilla to the top of the group, while Valencia, who had not won in six league matches, remained in the middle of the table at 13.

Real Madrid – Osasuna 0-0

Real Madrid can’t find a win against Osasuna in a seemingly haunted match that ends 0-0. Ancelotti’s men start without a particular assault, as already happened in the then victorious Clasico, but they grow up during the match. The first blast comes from an outside free kick from Benzema and Camavinga’s slightly high attempt. Herrera’s first real intervention was recorded half an hour after Junior Vinicius’ shot, which was fired on the edge of the penalty area. Osasuna does not stand idly by and makes the Bernabéu tremble with Moncaiola’s list in the fifth of the second half. Real Madrid’s response was immediate and came from the feet of Benzema, whose shot from inside the penalty area hit the crossbar. The Frenchman tries to repeat himself soon after, but his left only touches the opponent’s goal. Ancelotti tries to play two cards Lucas Vazquez and Eden Hazard, but the 0-0 score remained engraved in the match book until the triple whistle, despite the chances of Marcelo and Benzema in the final. Real Madrid squanders the three points and rises to 21, along with the two points in Seville and Real Sociedad. For Osasuna, the tie is worth gold and leads to 19 points, which is the current sixth place.