October 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukrainian sources: "The command of the Russian army has left Cherson"

Kyiv Army Announcement: “The Russians are giving up the institutional headquarters of the Cherson region”

Samson Paul October 17, 2022 1 min read

To give news of what could seem to be the beginning of one to retreat Real from the Cherson area, amid the fighting in recent weeks and whereClearer The Kremlin forces, is the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the usual Facebook post in which they summarize the events of the day from a military point of view: “The Russian invaders began to evacuate the so-called state and the institutions “from the Cherson region will transfer them to the “temporarily occupied” Crimean lands. The report was updated at 6 pm on October 16: “The enemy is trying to maintain its control over the temporarily captured territories, and is also trying to stop the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in certain directions, while conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and towards Avdiivka,” the army in Kyiv identified. And again, with regard to the limits: «the level of the moral and psychological state of the population in border areas Significantly from the Russian Federation. Specifically, this is due to the lack of medical care for civilians. According to the available information, due to the mobilization of health personnel and the increasing influx of wounded, civilians are deprived of medical service in hospitals in the region Belgorod“.

Continue reading on Open

Read also:

See also  Ukraine and Zelensky: "Russia will increase hostility even against Europe"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

“Alicia Peperno is fine.” Rebellion and shooting in Evin prison, 4 dead and dozens wounded

October 16, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

TikTok: The power of an app that everyone hacks, do you know how it works?

October 16, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weekend weather: If the desert winds blow in Cuneo

October 16, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Lorenzo Fontana writes “inexplicable” in room form. The network rejects it

October 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Glasses and Contact Lenses Bonus 2022: What and When

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Organizing the metaverse is also a priority for Consob

October 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Psychological test: choose the sun and find out how others see you, it’s all true

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines