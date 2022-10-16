Kyiv Army Announcement: “The Russians are giving up the institutional headquarters of the Cherson region”

To give news of what could seem to be the beginning of one to retreat Real from the Cherson area, amid the fighting in recent weeks and whereClearer The Kremlin forces, is the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the usual Facebook post in which they summarize the events of the day from a military point of view: “The Russian invaders began to evacuate the so-called state and the institutions “from the Cherson region will transfer them to the “temporarily occupied” Crimean lands. The report was updated at 6 pm on October 16: “The enemy is trying to maintain its control over the temporarily captured territories, and is also trying to stop the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in certain directions, while conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and towards Avdiivka,” the army in Kyiv identified. And again, with regard to the limits: «the level of the moral and psychological state of the population in border areas Significantly from the Russian Federation. Specifically, this is due to the lack of medical care for civilians. According to the available information, due to the mobilization of health personnel and the increasing influx of wounded, civilians are deprived of medical service in hospitals in the region Belgorod“.

