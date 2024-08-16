Friday, August 16, 2024
Search
World

Kursk, British Challenger 2 tanks used in Ukrainian incursion into Russia. Kyiv: Explosions heard in capital

By: Samson Paul

Date:

Kyiv: Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital

The Ukrainian Air Force announced explosions in the capital this evening. KyivThis was after the air defense forces intervened with an attack drone. Explosions were also heard in the Sumy region. Written by Ukrainska Pravda.

Tanks supplied by London were used in the Ukrainian incursion into Russia

Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine have been used in Kyiv’s incursion into Russia, a source told the BBC. The 14 Challenger 2 tanks were donated by former Prime Minister Sunak in January 2023. The MoD said it did not wish to comment on the specific UK-supplied weapons being used. But a MoD spokesperson said that under the UN Charter, Ukraine had a clear right to self-defence against unlawful attacks by Russia and “this does not preclude operations inside Russia”. This includes, according to British media, the use of battle tanks which, according to a British source, are now being used in the Ukrainian offensive.

Zelensky: “The city of Sudzha in Kursk has been occupied”

Ukrainian troops, which had invaded Russia’s Kursk region by surprise for several days, have taken full control of the town of Sudzha: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. The town is located about twenty kilometers from the Ukrainian border and has a population of about 5,500 people. “The army has announced the complete liberation of the town of Sudzha from the Russian army,” Zelensky posted on social media after a meeting with the Ukrainian military leadership.

Kiev: “Seizing 82 districts in Kursk and establishing administration”

Ukraine controls 82 positions in the Russian-occupied Kursk region and 1,150 square kilometers of its territory, where it has established an administrative office with a military commander: this was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, in the region where he is affiliated. In the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “In total, since the start of operations in the Kursk region, our troops have advanced 35 kilometers deep,” Syrsky said. “We have taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements,” he added, adding that the situation is “under control.”

See also  Biden increasingly alone. Donors and NATO allies: 'Leave' - News

Moscow sends reinforcements to Belgorod border region

Russia is preparing to deploy troops and reinforcements to the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and to the Kursk region, which has been invaded by Ukrainian forces. The Defense Ministry in Moscow announced this after a situation assessment meeting attended by Minister Valery Belousov, who said he had prepared “concrete measures” to defend the region. The ministry wrote on Telegram that the meeting “allowed us to discuss additional measures to ensure the safety and inviolability of the region, as well as to protect the population and infrastructure of Belgorod from military attacks.”

Moscow: “Recovery of a village in the Kursk region”

The Russian military says it has retaken a village in the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces that it invaded. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, control of the village of Kropets has been “regained,” while “Ukrainian attacks in this border area continue to be repelled.” It is the first Russian claim to have retaken the area since Kiev’s forces invaded Russian territory on August 6.

Previous article
Reggio Calabria, newborn in respiratory failure rescued by police in Aspromonte
Next article
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Popular

More like this

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has...

Reggio Calabria, newborn in respiratory failure rescued by police in Aspromonte

Noah French Noah French -
A mid-August trip threatens to...

Shouldn’t there be a break until September?

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
It's the mid-August holiday that breaks the financial truce...

The video that moved TikTok. Here’s its story

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Tech 0
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has...

Reggio Calabria, newborn in respiratory failure rescued by police in Aspromonte

Top News 0
A mid-August trip threatens to...

Shouldn’t there be a break until September?

Economy 0
It's the mid-August holiday that breaks the financial truce...

Popular News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Tech 0
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has...

Reggio Calabria, newborn in respiratory failure rescued by police in Aspromonte

Top News 0
A mid-August trip threatens to...

Shouldn’t there be a break until September?

Economy 0
It's the mid-August holiday that breaks the financial truce...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska