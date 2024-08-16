Kursk, British Challenger 2 tanks used in Ukrainian incursion into Russia. Kyiv: Explosions heard in capital

Kyiv: Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital
The Ukrainian Air Force announced explosions in the capital this evening. KyivThis was after the air defense forces intervened with an attack drone. Explosions were also heard in the Sumy region. Written by Ukrainska Pravda.
Tanks supplied by London were used in the Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine have been used in Kyiv’s incursion into Russia, a source told the BBC. The 14 Challenger 2 tanks were donated by former Prime Minister Sunak in January 2023. The MoD said it did not wish to comment on the specific UK-supplied weapons being used. But a MoD spokesperson said that under the UN Charter, Ukraine had a clear right to self-defence against unlawful attacks by Russia and “this does not preclude operations inside Russia”. This includes, according to British media, the use of battle tanks which, according to a British source, are now being used in the Ukrainian offensive.
Zelensky: “The city of Sudzha in Kursk has been occupied”
Ukrainian troops, which had invaded Russia’s Kursk region by surprise for several days, have taken full control of the town of Sudzha: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. The town is located about twenty kilometers from the Ukrainian border and has a population of about 5,500 people. “The army has announced the complete liberation of the town of Sudzha from the Russian army,” Zelensky posted on social media after a meeting with the Ukrainian military leadership.
Kiev: “Seizing 82 districts in Kursk and establishing administration”
Ukraine controls 82 positions in the Russian-occupied Kursk region and 1,150 square kilometers of its territory, where it has established an administrative office with a military commander: this was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, in the region where he is affiliated. In the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “In total, since the start of operations in the Kursk region, our troops have advanced 35 kilometers deep,” Syrsky said. “We have taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements,” he added, adding that the situation is “under control.”
Moscow sends reinforcements to Belgorod border region
Russia is preparing to deploy troops and reinforcements to the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and to the Kursk region, which has been invaded by Ukrainian forces. The Defense Ministry in Moscow announced this after a situation assessment meeting attended by Minister Valery Belousov, who said he had prepared “concrete measures” to defend the region. The ministry wrote on Telegram that the meeting “allowed us to discuss additional measures to ensure the safety and inviolability of the region, as well as to protect the population and infrastructure of Belgorod from military attacks.”
Moscow: “Recovery of a village in the Kursk region”
The Russian military says it has retaken a village in the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces that it invaded. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, control of the village of Kropets has been “regained,” while “Ukrainian attacks in this border area continue to be repelled.” It is the first Russian claim to have retaken the area since Kiev’s forces invaded Russian territory on August 6.
