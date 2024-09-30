Kris Kristofferson, the “alternative” country music star, a movie legend along with Scorsese and Peckinpah, has died.

toMatteo Crocco

The star had starred among other films in the 1976 film “A Star Is Born” alongside Barbra Streisand. He passed away at his home in Maui, Hawaii

“Like a bird on a wire, like a drunkard in the midnight chorus, I tried in my own way to be free”: he always asked these eternal sentences from Leonard Cohen.

Most likely he will be satisfied Kris Kristofferson: The giant of the countryside, the alternative, but, against the beauty of cinema, its waste PeckinpahHe died at the age of 88 in his retreat in Hawaii and Maui.

And faithful to Cohen’s principle, in the name of the unconventional, with the call to be against, in short, free, in his own way, but free, he lived until his last breath. Chris. Starting in the mid-1960s, when he was present at Columbia and NashvilleHe started breathing the fresh air Bob Dylan And who Johnny Cash. Who, a few years later, wanted to impress him in this way: Legend has it that he landed a helicopter in the garden of the country’s guardian god’s villa, and he was a pilot for the army at the time to make ends meet. And he dedicated some of his books to him.









































































































Whatever happened, from that moment the star exploded Kris KristoffersonIndeed, a star is born, which is an important reformulation, as we will see. Because a friend janis joplin, Another adept at absolute freedom, but she was unable to manage things, and died soon after, and perhaps he gave her the most beautiful piece: “Me and Bobby McGee», a true hymn to love without restrictions and limitations.

He then launched his own career with the eponymous album that would launch him into a country empire. Meanwhile, cinema delighted that sculpted beard and those features engraved in stone: the young man first Scorsese DI “Alice doesn’t live here anymore.” et al Sam Peckinpah in “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”. And then to Frank Pearson Whoever wants it “A star is born” next to Barbara Streisandpioneer of with lady gaga, But in a completely different spirit.

Against, like any action of Christopherson: Because if country music in the United States is a bit like the soundtrack of regional, right-wing white people, the other side, along with the misfits and the excluded, has always taken the other side, challenging it first Reagan And then shrub And the establishment with its legend monetary And together Willie Nelson the "Bandits», precisely to emphasize their difference compared to the substrates of this type. In Italy we saw little of him, except for two concerts at the beginning of the 2000s, and in recent years, due to age limits and some physical problems, he retired. But always free, in his own way, until the end.