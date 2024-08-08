Kring is available today: the crazy new game from the great Ivan Venturi

From today we can finally play Kring the latest effort to Grand Ivan Venturi one of the historic names in video game development in Italy, to whom we owe many titles published with Simulmondo, as well as countless other games created later, among them the Commodore 64 version of F1 Manager and Simulgolf.

Crazy game

Kring is described as one of A wacky arcade adventure game consisting of more than 10 different games.. Available only on PC (Steam), it’s very hard to pin down, even if it’s really promising in terms of style and madness. In short, it’s a clicker arcade adventure, a bullet-heavy game, a platformer that flirts with beat ’em ups and who knows how many other genres.

If that sounds crazy to you, know that Venturi describes the design process as completely random: “Kring was built piece by piece without following any blueprints or initial designs and every part of the game was made according to what was in his head. An old man was playing games for a while.. Silly, psychedelic minigames and crazy game design. Read the instructions please!”

How can you not be fascinated by her? The story is also a very engaging one.: “As a Lost God, you are doomed to take care of these creatures… especially the unintelligent ones. Cultivate, feed and protect the Kring races to unlock the next races (There are 9, will you be able to unlock them all???)” The ultimate goal? “The Great Gods have humiliated and mocked you for too long, show them who the real Great God is!”

On Facebook, Venturi revealed that he’s been developing Kring for the past six years, just for personal enjoyment: “I did what I felt like doing when I felt like doing it. So the game is weird, crazy, and vague.” He’s not expecting big sales, as it’s only on 540 wishlists, but let’s hope he’s proven wrong.

In the meantime, if you want On Steam you can download the official demo.Try it because it is worth it.