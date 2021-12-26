Kovit is influenced by 3 members of K-pop superstars BTS

Seoul – Three members K-Pop BTS مجموعة They were followed by a positive test for Govt-19 on Saturday Return to South Korea is one of the band’s first epidemic concerts in the United StatesBig Hit Music, which she runs, said.

One day after the seven-member rapper, songwriter and rapper Soka contracted the virus, rapper RM, 27, and singer Jane, 29, were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The company said the three completed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in August.

Since its launch in 2013, BTS has been at the forefront of global fans of K-Pop through vibrant music and dance, as well as song lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

BTS has hosted concerts in the United States for the first time since 2019, touring Asia, Europe, and North America.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-jun and Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, returned to South Korea earlier this month and the test was initially negative.

Big Hit Music said RM, who tested positive when preparing to leave mandatory solitary confinement, showed no signs of being beaten.

Gin tested negative for a second time when he left isolation, but he was later diagnosed with symptoms the company described as mild.

The company said that neither Jin nor RM has been in contact with the other team members after their return to South Korea.