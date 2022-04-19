April 20, 2022

Kovit, Brekliasko: "Danger of variations from unmanned US aircraft"

Noah French April 19, 2022 1 min read

There is a “theoretical risk” of importing new coveted varieties by flying unmasked by customs in the United States. This is what virologist Fabricio Bregliasco, a professor at Milan State University, tells Adnkronos Salute.

The United States is facing the proliferation of some variants of Omicron 2 that may be more contagious than BA.2, which already dominates the world. In New York State, in particular, most new cases of Covit-19 are attributed to subgenerations BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, the latter being considered – about 20% more than Omigron 2 – according to the latest data from the Scripps Institute, scientist Eric reported on Facebook. Highly conductive. Now for the important ones Following the judge’s ruling, airlines rescind their obligation to wear a maskMay increase the chance of ‘importing’ these viruses.

“In my opinion – the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan reiterates – is it beyond duty or not”, which will soon be discussed in Italy in view of the April 30 deadline. “It is useful to use the mask during air travel, especially during long distance travel. Especially if you are a weak or vulnerable caregiver.

