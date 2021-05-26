May 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Kovit, Biden: "Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China

Kovit, Biden: “Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China

Noah French May 26, 2021 2 min read

Ninety days Time to neatly transform and deliver House Bianca Statement of origin Govt. 48 hours after the piece The Wall Street Journal It revealed the contents of an intelligence report tre virology at Wuhan It already had signs of compatibility with autumn 2019 Cold fever Oh SARS – Cove-2, President of the United States Osho Biden Insists on shedding light on birth Virus. It always addresses 007 United States, To whom he asked “Double Its efforts to collect and analyze information that is accessible to one Conclusion FirmOrigin of “Govt-19” and reporting to him “within 90 days”.

The Document It should also indicate “more Possibility Directions Survey, with specific questions China“It simply came to our notice then Intelligence Together “Workshops National And other agents must be fully informed about “a job.” Congress“. Biden He said “The In the states United We will continue to work with partners around the world to lobby China Participate in a thorough and transparent investigation based on scientific evidence and provide access to all relevant data and evidence ”.

Led by a team of researchersWHO He spent four weeks China, Then publishes a report in March Govt appeared in a Laboratory This is “not very possible”. But it has not been scientifically rejected. Further Anthony Fossie, Director and Consultant of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases White House On top of that Govt, Returned to the matter two days ago and said he did not believe it SARS – Cove-2 Created by Natural.

READ  State, return to office Monday. It is recommended on beaches. Recovery in Brussels

When asked if the virus appeared naturally, Fuc c Responded: “I have no confidence, I think we need to investigate what happened China. Of course investigators say it Emergency Arises from a Animation It has affected individuals, but it could have been something else, we need to find out. This is why I am totally supportive An investigation“He was attacked by the media Condition Chinese, accordingly “The Morality The American elite is even more degenerate, and Anthony Fucci is part of it. ” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was asking the WHO to support an investigation into the virus’ origins. Interruption e Politicization“.

Support Ilfattoquotidiano.it: Your contribution is required

Your support helps us to ensure our independence and to continue to pay for quality online journalism that is open to all. Your contribution is essential to our contribution.
And as a supporter

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


Support now


Payments are available

Previous article

Shooting at a transport depot in California: “Many casualties and injuries”. The attacker died

Next


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Xiaomi has been removed (updated) from the US blacklist

May 26, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“Rocky failed, catastrophic city”

May 26, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

It is the first of its kind in Italy

May 25, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Kovit, Biden: “Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China

May 26, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Naspi unemployment benefit, full amount for 2021 in full without a 3% reduction: Freshman DL Sostegni Bis

May 26, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Accidentally involved films, actors, epilogue, filming location, plot, cast, location

May 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Two cases of scabies were confirmed in the Bonomo Medical Department

May 26, 2021 Karen Hines