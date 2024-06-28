Konami today announced Metal Gear: Production Hotline, with new details about the games in the series.

It will be broadcast in a few hours, the date will be determined in 1pm Italian time today, Friday, June 28th To give you an idea of ​​what the presentation will look like, the company has previously released similar in-depth videos of around 20 minutes and very relaxed tempos for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, where the development team discussed details about the collection, planned fixes, and upcoming post-launch patches.

Surprisingly, during the early hours of the morning, Konami announced that Metal Gear: Hot production line 01 New information about the series will be revealed directly from the developers, and it is very likely that the main protagonist will be… Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater .

Where to follow the event

You can follow Metal Gear: Production Hotline 01 on Konami’s YouTube channel at the following link: Metal Gear: Production Hotline 01 this is the address With English subtitles. Konami says it will talk about “Latest information about the Metal Gear series“So it’s reasonable to expect news about a Naked Snake saga remake, and any information about patches for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

A possible hint for Volume 2 of the collection with other games in the series or even the long-awaited one Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date, although on paper it won’t look like an event with big announcements. We will see and clearly communicate on our pages any relevant information shared for this event.

In the meantime, you can while you wait with our special program on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater where we recap all the latest news from the Xbox Game Showcase and other news that Konami has shared in recent weeks.