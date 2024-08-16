Kompanyers, Juve closer than ever: White smoke will come with rewards

Recent contacts between intermediaries and Percassi have triggered another relaunch: Juventus have announced their readiness to facilitate matters.
With the policy of small steps, Juve are increasingly closer to the Koppminers: the latest contacts between the intermediaries and Atalanta have led to another relaunch, although – at least in part – a reconsideration of the offer already made. If the green light has not yet been given by Bergamo with the proposal of 50 million plus 5 bonuses, they have announced from Continassa that they are willing to facilitate the conditions for a few million bonuses to accumulate very soon, with an equal willingness to increase the offer even one step away from 60 million (DEA request), further diversifying the variable part of the operation.
From Bergamo
—
In short, Juve are increasingly determined to bring Koopmeiners to Turin soon, with the player’s full will on their side: a few days ago, the Dutchman emptied his locker at Zenonia and is simply waiting for negotiations between Atalanta and his chosen new club. Giuntoli does not want to miss the weekend to finalize the deal: the midfielder’s agent is in Bergamo to speed up work with intermediaries, in order to reach the white smoke before Juventus-Como. In Continassa they officially launched the number 7 shirt for Koop.
© All rights reserved
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”