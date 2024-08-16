Kompanyers, Juve closer than ever: White smoke will come with rewards

With the policy of small steps, Juve are increasingly closer to the Koppminers: the latest contacts between the intermediaries and Atalanta have led to another relaunch, although – at least in part – a reconsideration of the offer already made. If the green light has not yet been given by Bergamo with the proposal of 50 million plus 5 bonuses, they have announced from Continassa that they are willing to facilitate the conditions for a few million bonuses to accumulate very soon, with an equal willingness to increase the offer even one step away from 60 million (DEA request), further diversifying the variable part of the operation.