September 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Klopp and the mystery about Salah's renewal: "I am not involved"

Klopp and the mystery about Salah’s renewal: “I am not involved”

Mirabelle Hunt September 17, 2021 2 min read

Jurgen Klopp Speak today on the eve of the challenge Premier League who will see him Liverpool Before Crystal Palace. In particular, there were two topics for discussion in the pre-match conference: the state of the form Roberto Firmino At what stage are contract renewal negotiations taking place? Mohammed Salah, scheduled to expire in 2023. Of the Brazilian striker, who will again miss the Eagles with a hamstring injury, Klopp replied: “He is not ready. Bobby won’t start training with the team until next week. Then we have to wait and see“.

See the gallery

Milan does not stop the heart: Salah and Henderson launch Liverpool

Klopp: “There’s really nothing to say”

However, the most exciting question that was asked of the German manager was definitely the question regarding Mohammed Salah. This is his answer:There’s really nothing to say, especially from me because I’m not involved. The only thing that really interests me is the state of Mo (Salah, Editor), how awake and busy he is at the moment, which is absolutely perfect. It has a beautiful case. There is nothing else I can say.“The renewal events in fact seem to have not distracted the Egyptian striker who is composed to date with 4 goals and 2 assists in the 5 matches he has played. The renewal requested by Salah will remain very important given that according to his recent requests, you see his salary rising from 11 to 28 million euros per year.

Liverpool and Milan, he almost made a mistake

Watch the video

Liverpool and Milan, he almost made a mistake

See also  Konate chooses the English Premier League for the final blast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

5 midfielders will be published in Fantasy Football

September 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Spalletti: “This team has a strong personality that was one of Napoli’s weaknesses”

September 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The meme man is on vacation in Rome

September 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

5 min read

Covid, new rules for entry into Switzerland: double buffer and entry form

September 17, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Green Pass Effect in Lombardy: With the introduction of duty for workers, demand for vaccines will double in a single day

September 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Rome announces new sponsor Uber Eats

September 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Wind intensification, in a few days the speed of RAFFICAS is expected to reach 70 km / h. We tell you where »ILMETEO.it

September 17, 2021 Karen Hines