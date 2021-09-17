Klopp and the mystery about Salah’s renewal: “I am not involved”

Jurgen Klopp Speak today on the eve of the challenge Premier League who will see him Liverpool Before Crystal Palace . In particular, there were two topics for discussion in the pre-match conference: the state of the form Roberto Firmino At what stage are contract renewal negotiations taking place? Mohammed Salah , scheduled to expire in 2023. Of the Brazilian striker, who will again miss the Eagles with a hamstring injury, Klopp replied: “He is not ready. Bobby won’t start training with the team until next week. Then we have to wait and see“.

Klopp: “There’s really nothing to say”

However, the most exciting question that was asked of the German manager was definitely the question regarding Mohammed Salah. This is his answer:There’s really nothing to say, especially from me because I’m not involved. The only thing that really interests me is the state of Mo (Salah, Editor), how awake and busy he is at the moment, which is absolutely perfect. It has a beautiful case. There is nothing else I can say.“The renewal events in fact seem to have not distracted the Egyptian striker who is composed to date with 4 goals and 2 assists in the 5 matches he has played. The renewal requested by Salah will remain very important given that according to his recent requests, you see his salary rising from 11 to 28 million euros per year.