June 14, 2024

‘Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic was an absolute nightmare, a disastrous mess’: Kate Winslet reveals behind-the-scenes story from the set of the famous film

Lorelei Reese June 14, 2024

The actress narrated some funny stories that happened during the filming of the famous 1997 film


high demand “Titanic“It wasn’t just a popular movie from 1997, a worldwide box-office movie; Winner of 11 Oscarswhich made entire generations dream, thanks to the award-winning song on the soundtrack “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. “Titanic” was a statement for entire generations thanks to the desperate love between them Jack E. Rosetwo heroes who fall deeply in love, and are then separated by a tragic fate.

However, it all happened on the set of this film, and Kate Winslet tells it herself: “It wasn’t rosy with Leo DiCaprio because we kept kissing, I was wearing too much makeup and I had to check the makeup, for both of us. – said the actress in an interview with Vanity Fair America – Between takes, and it ended up like I was sucking on a caramel after each take, because her makeup fell on me. It was a nightmare. Leo couldn’t stop laughingAnd we had to reshoot that scene about four times because James Cameron wanted very specific lightOf course, the sunset kept moving us. A disastrous mess (laughs, editor).”

And finally: “I’m very proud, because I feel like it’s a film that keeps on giving. Whole other generations of people are discovering film or seeing it for the first time, and there’s something extraordinary about that.

