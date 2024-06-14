‘Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic was an absolute nightmare, a disastrous mess’: Kate Winslet reveals behind-the-scenes story from the set of the famous film

The actress narrated some funny stories that happened during the filming of the famous 1997 film
high demand “Titanic“It wasn’t just a popular movie from 1997, a worldwide box-office movie; Winner of 11 Oscarswhich made entire generations dream, thanks to the award-winning song on the soundtrack “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. “Titanic” was a statement for entire generations thanks to the desperate love between them Jack E. Rosetwo heroes who fall deeply in love, and are then separated by a tragic fate.
However, it all happened on the set of this film, and Kate Winslet tells it herself: “It wasn’t rosy with Leo DiCaprio because we kept kissing, I was wearing too much makeup and I had to check the makeup, for both of us. – said the actress in an interview with Vanity Fair America – Between takes, and it ended up like I was sucking on a caramel after each take, because her makeup fell on me. It was a nightmare. Leo couldn’t stop laughingAnd we had to reshoot that scene about four times because James Cameron wanted very specific lightOf course, the sunset kept moving us. A disastrous mess (laughs, editor).”
And finally: “I’m very proud, because I feel like it’s a film that keeps on giving. Whole other generations of people are discovering film or seeing it for the first time, and there’s something extraordinary about that.
